Helldivers 2 level cap: What is the max level?

On your journey to protect Super Earth, you will often find yourself completing missions that will result in XP. As you level up, a question will arise: What is the Helldivers 2 level cap? Well, it's pretty far up there, and there are plenty of ways to reach it. You will upgrade weapons of all kinds, unlock various Stratagems, and kill a ton of aliens.

This article will talk about the Helldivers 2 level cap and provide some tips to reach the maximum level in Helldivers 2 quickly.

What is the Helldivers 2 level cap?

Grinding to hit the Helldivers 2 level cap (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios)

As of writing, The Helldivers 2 level cap is set at 50. This is interesting since all items currently in the game will be available to you by the time you reach level 20. Even the best Stratagems in Helldivers 2 are all unlocked by that stage, so it might look like there is no merit to grinding to level 50.

However, Helldivers 2 is a very new game, and as more content begins to make its way into the game, there might be something in it that requires a higher level to unlock. So, the grind might be worth it after all, but if you're not looking forward to it, let's take a look at some tips to level up quickly.

Tips to quickly level up in Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios)

While there are a plethora of ways to quickly level up in Helldivers 2, they all involve actually playing the game, and there are no workarounds to gain XP at the moment. However, there are some important points you can keep in mind to help you maximize the amount of XP that you gain. Let's take a look:

Completing extermination missions - Completing these rewards players with a modest amount of XP. If you set the difficulty to either Trivial or Easy, it will allow you to finish it quickly. Moreover, you can do it multiple times to maximize your XP gains.

- Completing these rewards players with a modest amount of XP. If you set the difficulty to either Trivial or Easy, it will allow you to finish it quickly. Moreover, you can do it multiple times to maximize your XP gains. Complete as many missions as possible - The difficulty doesn't matter as long as you can finish a bunch of missions in a short amount of time. The more missions you complete, the more XP you will gain.

While doing the extermination missions might get a little boring, it is easily one of the best methods to gain XP quickly. Moreover, if the extermination missions start to get stale, you can pick a different one and grind through that for some time. With these tips in mind, you now know everything that you need to hit the Helldivers 2 level cap.

Check out our other articles covering Helldivers 2:

Is HD2 available on Steam Deck? || Is HD2 coming to Xbox?