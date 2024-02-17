Does Helldivers 2 have classes?

Many players are wondering if Helldivers 2 has classes, which is pretty common in co-op shooters. Classes in such games usually refer to distinct roles that are available for players' characters. They have unique builds, which are often represented by different skills, abilities, weapons, and more.

There is no shortage of customization options when it comes to soldier builds in Helldivers 2. In the beginning, these options will be limited, but as you start to complete missions and earn more Requisitions, you will have many more ways to customize your build.

However, it appears that developer Arrowhead has followed a different path when it comes to classes in the game.

Are there classes in Helldivers 2?

It's made clear from the very beginning that Helldivers 2 doesn't have any classes. It makes sense that Arrowhead has followed the path, as typical character-based classes have never been part of the Helldivers series. The original game, which has seen plenty of post-launch expansions since 2015, is yet to get a class system.

You can use unique stratagems in the game (Image via PlayStation)

This means it's likely that the sequel, which doesn't have any class as of writing, won't get one in the future, either.

Can you customize your character in Helldivers 2?

The lack of classes doesn't mean that players can't micromanage their characters' builds. If anything, they have a lot more freedom to choose how their soldiers will act on the battlefield. The stratagems allow players to switch between different builds when they're about to start a new mission.

Since there's no class system, players don't have to fill a particular role on the battlefield. However, having coordination with teammates is helpful.

Having said that, if all players try to attempt the same things, the mission could end as a failure. It's better for each one to specialize in certain roles when playing in a squad. This is achievable with stratagems. The equipment selected will also determine the effective roles that should be adopted on the battlefield by an individual.

In some ways, the lack of any class system offers players a lot of freedom. They won't have to get locked into a particular archetype, and they can freely experiment with different weapons and stratagems. In fact, doing so sometimes becomes necessary if you're looking to complete the daily objectives for bonus Requisitions and medals.

