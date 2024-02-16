How to use supply pack on self in Helldivers 2

The process of using the supply pack on yourself in Helldivers 2 can be a bit of a head-scratcher. While the game is technically a sequel to the original Helldivers, it's also built as a complete reboot of the franchise, making the gameplay akin to most modern co-op shooters, such as Destiny 2, Remnant 2, and more.

The moment-to-moment gameplay of the shooter is quite straightforward; you land on a planet, kill a bunch of evil bugs and robots, find new weapons, rinse, and repeat. However, there are some systems that the title doesn't outright explain, allowing you to figure it out for yourself via organic gameplay and progression.

One such aspect of the gameplay is using Stratagems and the supply pack. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to use the supply pack on yourself in the game.

How to unlock the supply pack Stratagem in Helldivers 2

The supply pack Stratagem is one of the most essential tools in your Helldivers 2 arsenal, one that should always be a part of your loadout. Its basic functionality involves giving you and your teammates access to additional ammunition and supplies during the heat of battle. However, it's best to use it sparingly and strategically to get an upper hand on enemies.

You unlock the supply pack Stratagem once you hit Level 3 in the Engineering Bay. It is necessary to level up in the Engineering Bay since the supply pack Stratagem is exclusive to that area.

Once you hit Level 3 in the Engineering Bay, you will be rewarded with all the associated unlocks for that level, including the supply pack.

How to use the supply pack Stratagem on self and allies in Helldivers 2

Using the supply pack Stratagem in Helldivers 2 is quite easy. Once you reach Level 3 in Engineering Bay, search for it under the Engineering tab, and select it whenever you want to use it during combat and missions. Do note that the supply drops usually take time to arrive on the battlefield.

The supply pack Stratagem not only helps you stock up on ammunition but also lets your friends do the same without having to call their own supply drops. However, it has a limited "supply" of ammo. As such, you are recommended to use it wisely and strategically to distribute ammunition among you and your friends.

Using the supply pack Stratagem strategically is the key to keeping your ammunition reserves topped up and gaining victory against the horde of evil bugs and automatons in the game.

