How to enable push to talk in Helldivers 2

To progress in Helldivers 2, you must have clear communication with your teammates regarding the completion of objectives, fighting enemies, selecting roles and abilities, and attack or defense formations. In this shooter video game (SVG), you must build a squad of four to go up against bug-like extra-terrestrial beings called Terminids (Humanoid Automatons).

You can equip four stratagems before starting a mission, making it important for all the team members to select powers that complement one another. Communication plays a key role in improving coordination among the members of the squad. The push-to-talk features enable you to vocally share your opinions and strategize with your teammates against the enemy.

Enabling the push-to-talk feature in the title might be tricky, but once you know where to look, it will improve your gameplay in multiple aspects.

This article explains how you can activate the push-to-talk feature in Helldivers 2.

Where to find the push-to-talk feature in Helldivers 2 and how to enable it

The push-to-talk feature in Helldivers 2 is found in the settings menu of this shooter video game. Follow these steps to enable it:

Open the game menu window. Three menu tabs will appear.

Select the Options menu tab. You can change various aspects of your gaming experience in this tab. The options are given in a column at the left corner of the screen.

Click on the Audio option. A window will appear beside it.

Then, find the Voice Chat option. It is the second-last option in the Audio category window.

You will get four voice chat settings in the option. Switch the setting to Push-to-Talk.

Once done, press Apply to change the settings and enable the push-to-talk feature. Press Triangle for PlayStation and press Tab for PC. Press Y if you use an Xbox controller.

How to use push-to-talk in Helldivers 2

If you have enabled the push-to-talk feature, you must know how to use it. You have to press a specific button to activate it while playing.

You must press and hold Caps Lock on PC, but you might need to assign a key binding on the Xbox or PlayStation controller to use the push-to-talk button.

Here is how you change key bindings in Helldivers 2:

Open the game menu.

Select the Options menu tab. From all the options, select the Controller category from the menu.

Press on Select Bindings. Three tabs will appear.

Scroll to the Communication tab.

Then, press on the Voice Activation (PTT/PTM) option.

Assign a button per your preference.

Once done, press on Apply.

That concludes our guide on how to enable the push-to-talk feature in Helldivers 2. You can also check out our other guides related to the game:

HD2 beginner tips | How to change difficulty in HD2 | How to level up fast in HD2 | How to report players