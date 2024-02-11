DualSense Edge vs DualSense: Which is the best PS5 controller in 2024?

DualSense Edge vs DualSense has been a topic of discussion ever since Sony launched the former in January 2023, and people have been curious to know if it is better than its predecessor. While both controllers work fine with a PC and are optimized for the PS5, the Edge stands out with many additional features, making it a direct upgrade of the original DualSense. But that doesn't mean it is a perfect pick for everyone.

In this article, we'll delve into the DualSense Edge vs DualSense battle, comparing both controllers to determine the most powerful device on the market. By closely examining what these controllers bring to the table, we will aid you in making an informed decision on the best PS5 controller.

DualSense Edge vs DualSense: Basic specs

DualSense Edge specifications (Image via PlayStation)

Let’s start by looking at the specifications of the controllers:

Specifications DualSense Edge DualSense Connection type Wired and wireless Wired and wireless Battery life 7-8 hours 5-6 hours Weight 322gm 280gm Ports USB Type-C, headset jack, and charging terminals USB Type-C, stereo headset jack, and charging terminals Feedback Haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, stick sensitivity Trigger effect, vibration, and light indicators Price $200 $70

As seen in the table, both devices offer impressive specifications. However, of all the differences, the most prominent one is its price, which can be a deciding factor for individuals. Let’s delve deeper into the DualSense Edge vs DuaSense battle.

DualSense Edge vs DualSense: Build quality and design

DualSense built quality (Image via Playstation)

Both controllers have a similar shape, but there are enough differences to set each apart. The Edge looks more premium and is heavy compared to its predecessor. While button, stick, and trigger placements remain consistent, the Edge stands out with its customizable back buttons, removable joysticks, and stick caps.

Talking about the build quality, the Edge features improved build quality than its budget counterpart. So, one point to DualSense Edge for better build quality and customizable design.

DualSense Edge vs DualSense: Performance

DualSense performance comparison (Image via Sony/Amazon)

There is very little difference between the performance of both the controllers. Both have immersive and responsive haptic feedback. However, the new controller has adaptive triggers. There are full-range, medium-range, and short-range trigger modes in the DualSense Edge. While DualSense also has trigger effects, there are no customizable options like its successor.

The DualSense runs around for six hours on a single charge. Sony has improved this with the Edge, providing around seven to eight hours of gameplay. Both controllers take around two to three hours to get charged fully with the DualSense charging station.

DualSense Edge vs DualSense: Features

DualSense edge features (Image via Sony/BestBuy)

The DualSense Edge shines in terms of customizability. You can remap every button on the Edge. There are also other features you will not find in the DualSense, including trigger lock switches, rear paddle buttons, swappable thumbstick modules, and a suite of controller customization options like vibration strength, analog stick sensitivity, and trigger dead zones.

The Edge also allows you to create four different user profiles, fully customized by you, and you can switch between them whenever you want.

DualSense Edge vs DualSense: The winner

DualSense Edge is a premium controller (Image via PlayStation)

Undoubtedly, the Edge stood out as the winner of the DualSense Edge vs DualSense battle. It has better build quality, an advanced touchpad and triggers, and an excellent customization suite. However, it comes with a hefty price tag and remains similar to its predecessor in several areas.

For casual gamers, we recommend the OG DualSense. Go with the DualSense Edge if you are a seasoned professional and want to personalize your gaming experience.

