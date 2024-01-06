Gamers are forever in search of the best gaming controllers, since a true gaming setup is incomplete without a good gamepad. While the keyboard and mouse work fine while playing a game, a gaming controller can elevate your gaming experience to newer heights. Moreover, there are plenty of games that are specially designed primarily with controllers in mind.

Multiple brands offer a diverse range of gamepads to cater to the different users' preferences. With so many options available in the market, choosing a decent controller is akin to deciphering a complex code. Thus, we have curated a list of the best gaming controllers for PCs in 2024, ensuring you find the ideal companion for your gaming adventures.

5 best gaming controllers for PC in 2024

1) 8Bitdo Pro 2

The most affordable gaming controller (Image via 8bitdo/Amazon)

If you are looking for the best gaming controller on a low budget, the 8Bitdo Pro 2 is a perfect choice. It comes with a retro look and modern functionality. It is an especially great option for gamers who are shifting from the PS4 or PS5 and want a symmetrical joystick. While it offers basic Nintendo-style controls, you get some customization options that allow you to remap the buttons based on your preferences.

Specification 8Bitdo Pro 2 Connectivity type USB-C or Bluetooth Supported Platform PC, Switch, Mac, Android, iOS and Apple TV Layout style Stick layout with d-pad Price $38.99

The 8Bitdo Pro 2 works very well, with a responsive d-pad, a traditional cross layout, and analog sticks. The buttons feel very solid as well. You can also adjust the sensitivity of the sticks, vibrations, and triggers, all of which make it a decent gamepad.

Pros

The best gaming controller at this price point.

Excellent d-pad, cross sticks, and customizable options are the biggest pros of this device.

Cons

You can’t wake up your Switch account with this device.

It doesn’t have HD rumble.

2) GameSir T4 Kaleid

The gaming controller with the most unique look (Image via GameSir/Amazon)

Next, we have the GameSir T4 Kaleid, which comes at an affordable price and offers pro-level features. It is a wired device with Hall Effect sensors, mechanical face buttons, and turbo functionality. The look is the best part of this gamepad, since it is designed in a way that you will be able to see the controller’s PCB. Additionally, there are two customizable RGB light strips that make it look even cooler.

Specification GameSir T4 Kaleid Connectivity type Wired Supported Platform Windows, Switch and Android Layout style Offset joystick with ABYX buttons Price $41.99

It is the best gaming controller from GameSir at this price point. You can use it on your PC, Android TV, and Nintendo Switch. The controller comes with a good grip and the ability to swap the A and B buttons if you want to.

Pros

Loaded with ‘Pro’ features at this affordable price.

The buttons are excellently placed.

Cons

Not wireless and a short 6-foot cable is provided.

Only two back buttons and interface buttons are also confusing.

3) Xbox Core Controller

The most balanced gaming controller (Image via Xbox)

Xbox Core is an all-around best gaming controller. It has a quality design, ample flexibility, and tactical buttons. It also fits into the budget of most people looking for an affordable gamepad. Offering both wired and wireless play, this controller is readily compatible with a huge number of PC games. It also includes a 3.5mm jack for your headset, which is quite useful at times.

Specification Xbox Core Controller Connectivity type Both wired and wireless Supported Platform Windows, Android, Apple or Smart TV Layout style Analog sticks, d-pad with XYAB button Price $53.99

The Xbox Core Controller isn’t rechargeable, so you require two AA batteries to run it wirelessly. However, this doesn't impact the controller's performance at all and gives gamers a perfect balance of performance and value.

Pros

Works super fine with both wired and wireless connections.

Affordable and comfortable at the same time.

Cons

Lack of rechargeability- you need external batteries to run it wirelessly.

No additional feature is given.

4) Sony DualSense Controller

The sleekest gaming controller (Image via Sony/Amazon)

If you want a sleek and easy-to-grip gamepad, the Sony DualSense Controller, the first homemade pro controller from Sony, is the best gaming controller for you. While it is mostly associated with PlayStations, it offers excellent performance for PCs as well. It has two back button attachments which you can map accordingly.

Specification Sony DualSense Controller Connectivity type Both wired and wireless Supported Platform PS5, Mac and Windows Layout style Standard Xbox layout Price $69.99

Unlike the Xbox Core, the DualSense offers a rechargeable inbuilt battery, although it doesn’t give the desired performance. However, advanced haptics and adaptive triggers make it a good choice for PC games.

Pros

It has a super accurate thumbstick and adaptive triggers.

The built quality is premium and ergonomic.

Cons

Battery life is low as compared to other models in the same price section.

Offers less functionality than competitors.

5) Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller

One of the most expensive gaming controllers (Image via Xbox/Flipkart)

If you want a fully loaded gamepad, the Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller is one the best gaming controllers available in the market. It has four rear paddles, all of which are re-mappable. The Xbox Core is also readily compatible with a ton of PC games which means you don’t need to waste any time installing additional drivers.

Specification Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller Connectivity type Both wired and wireless Supported Platform Xbox consoles and Windows Layout style Adjustable joystick and buttons Price $178.99

It comes with a rechargeable battery which lasts an impressive 40 hours on each charge. The customization options are nearly endless which means you get an unparalleled level of control over the controller.

Pros

It is a very premium device.

It has an endless list of features.

Battery life is super amazing.

Cons

It is a very expensive gaming controller.

You might face headphone jack issues.

This is our list of the best gaming controllers in 2024. We have listed versatile options to cater to various preferences so that you can decide on the perfect device for you. You can also check our top recommendations for the best gaming mice or the best 4K gaming monitors.