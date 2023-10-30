A list of all licensed/authorized third-party Xbox controllers and accessories

Microsoft is gearing up to implement a new policy that will no longer allow unauthorized third-party accessories to work on Xbox consoles. It will be enforced on November 12, 2023, and this has caused quite a bit of confusion amongst Xbox owners as to which of their third-party controllers and accessories will be working on their devices.

Xbox users have already started receiving error code 0x82d60002 which reads the following:

“A connected accessory is not authorized. Using unauthorized accessories compromises your gaming experience. For this reason, the unauthorized accessory will be blocked from use on 11/12/2023. For help returning it, check with the store it came from or contact the manufacturer.”

Hence, it's not surprising that many in the Xbox community are quite confused as to which of their devices will now be supported on their devices once the policy goes live on November 12.

Today’s list will therefore go over all the licensed third-party controllers and accessories for the Xbox so far.

All authorized third-party Xbox controllers and accessories

Before moving onto the list it’s important to note here that Microsoft is planning to continually expand its support for third-party accessories so we will be adding more to the list as more devices gain authorized support on Xbox.

PDP

REALMZ Wired Controller for Xbox - Sonic Speed

Rematch Wired Controller for Xbox – Frosted Diamond and Australian Opal

Ultra Slim Charging System

Gaming Play & Charge Kit

Gaming Wired Controller

GameSir

G7 SE Wired Controller for Xbox

X2 Pro Mobile Gaming Controller for Android

KontrolFreek

Performance Thumbsticks for Xbox

No-Slip Thumb Grips for Xbox

PowerA

Advantage Wired Controller for Xbox – Purple Sparkle

Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S - Cotton Candy Blue

Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S - Lavender Swirl

Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S - Pastel Dream

Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S - Purple Camo

Spectra Infinity Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S

FUSION Pro 2 Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S

Xbox Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S

MOGA XP-Ultra Multi-Platform Wireless Controller

MOGA XP7-X Plus for Android

MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip 2

MOGA XP5-X Plus Bluetooth Controller

Hyperkin

Xenon Wired Controller for Xbox – Cosmic Night and Twilight Galaxy

8BitDo

Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox – Pink

SN30 Pro

Dual Charging Dock for Xbox Wireless Controllers

Arcade Stick for Xbox

Otterbox

Easy Grip Controller Shell for Xbox Series X|S — Lilac Dream

Gaming Carry Case

Mobile Gaming Clip

Easy Grip Controller Shell

Razer

Turret for Xbox One

Sonic the Hedgehog LE Wireless Controller & Quick Charging Stand for Xbox

Wolverine V2 Wired Gaming Controller for Xbox Series X

Kishi V2 for iPhone - Xbox Edition

Kishi V2 Pro for Anroid - Xbox Edition

Universal Quick Charging Stand – Velocity Green

Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox - Lunar Shift

Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox Mineral Camo

Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox - Deep Pink

Kaira Pro for Xbox - Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X|S

Turtle Beach

Recon Xbox Wired Controller

Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox

Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox

Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox

VelocityOne Flightstick

VelocityOne™ Flight Universal Control System

Stealth Pro Headset for Xbox

Nacon

Pro Compact Controller for Xbox

MG-X Pro iOS

Afterglow

Wired Controller

Victrix Gambit

Wired Controller

Black Wireless and Wired Gaming Headset

Thrustmaster

ESWAP X Pro Controller

ESWAP XR Pro Controller Forza Horizon 5 Edition

ESWAP Racing Module

T248

T128

T.Flight Hotas One

SCUF

Instinct

HyperX

Clutch Gladiate

CloudX Stinger 2 Core - Black/White

Gamevice

Flex for Android

Flex for iOS

for iPad

Recon Cloud

Hybrid Game Controller

RiotPWR

Mobile Controller for iOS

Backbone

One for iOS

Geek Made

Designs Xbox Headset Stand

Designs “The Trifecta” stand for Xbox Series X|S

Designs Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller Stand

Audeze

Maxwell Wireless Gaming Headset – Summer Collection

Logitech

G A30 Wireless The Mandalorian™ Edition

G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel for Xbox One

G PRO Wheel for Xbox

Hammerhead

HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Earbuds

SteelSeries

Arctis Nova 7X Wireless

Arctis Nova Pro for Xbox

Arctis Nova Pro Wireless for Xbox

CORSAIR

HS75 XB WIRELESS GAMING HEADSET FOR XBOX

LVL50

Wireless Stereo Gaming Headse

Lucid

Sound LS50X

Astro

A40 TR Headset + MixAmp M80 for Xbox One

A50 Wireless Headset + Base Station for Xbox One

JBL

Quantum 910X Wireless for Xbox

Seagate

Starfield SE Game Drive for Xbox - 2TB

Starfield SE Game Drive for Xbox - 5TB

Starfield SE Game Drive Hub for Xbox - 8TB

Expansion Card - 1TB for Xbox Series X|S

Expansion Card - 512GB for Xbox Series X|S

Expansion Card - 2TB for Xbox Series X|S

Western Digital WD_BLACK™

D30 Game Drive SSD for Xbox™

C50 1TB Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S

C50 512GB Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S

WD_Black D10 12TB Game Drive for Xbox One

WD_Black P10 Game Drives for Xbox One

ViewSonic

X2-4K HDR Gaming Projector for Xbox

ASUS ROG

Strix Xbox Edition Gaming Monitor XG43UQ 43”

Acer

Xbox Edition Gaming Monitor XV282K KV 28”

Upspec

Gaming xScreen for Xbox Series S