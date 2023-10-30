A list of all licensed/authorized third-party Xbox controllers and accessories

Microsoft is gearing up to implement a new policy that will no longer allow unauthorized third-party accessories to work on Xbox consoles. It will be enforced on November 12, 2023, and this has caused quite a bit of confusion amongst Xbox owners as to which of their third-party controllers and accessories will be working on their devices.
Xbox users have already started receiving error code 0x82d60002 which reads the following:
“A connected accessory is not authorized. Using unauthorized accessories compromises your gaming experience. For this reason, the unauthorized accessory will be blocked from use on 11/12/2023. For help returning it, check with the store it came from or contact the manufacturer.”
Hence, it's not surprising that many in the Xbox community are quite confused as to which of their devices will now be supported on their devices once the policy goes live on November 12.
Today’s list will therefore go over all the licensed third-party controllers and accessories for the Xbox so far.
All authorized third-party Xbox controllers and accessories
Before moving onto the list it’s important to note here that Microsoft is planning to continually expand its support for third-party accessories so we will be adding more to the list as more devices gain authorized support on Xbox.
PDP
- REALMZ Wired Controller for Xbox - Sonic Speed
- Rematch Wired Controller for Xbox – Frosted Diamond and Australian Opal
- Ultra Slim Charging System
- Gaming Play & Charge Kit
- Gaming Wired Controller
GameSir
- G7 SE Wired Controller for Xbox
- X2 Pro Mobile Gaming Controller for Android
KontrolFreek
- Performance Thumbsticks for Xbox
- No-Slip Thumb Grips for Xbox
PowerA
- Advantage Wired Controller for Xbox – Purple Sparkle
- Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S - Cotton Candy Blue
- Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S - Lavender Swirl
- Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S - Pastel Dream
- Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S - Purple Camo
- Spectra Infinity Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S
- FUSION Pro 2 Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S
- Xbox Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S
- MOGA XP-Ultra Multi-Platform Wireless Controller
- MOGA XP7-X Plus for Android
- MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip 2
- MOGA XP5-X Plus Bluetooth Controller
Hyperkin
- Xenon Wired Controller for Xbox – Cosmic Night and Twilight Galaxy
8BitDo
- Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox – Pink
- SN30 Pro
- Dual Charging Dock for Xbox Wireless Controllers
- Arcade Stick for Xbox
Otterbox
- Easy Grip Controller Shell for Xbox Series X|S — Lilac Dream
- Gaming Carry Case
- Mobile Gaming Clip
- Easy Grip Controller Shell
Razer
- Turret for Xbox One
- Sonic the Hedgehog LE Wireless Controller & Quick Charging Stand for Xbox
- Wolverine V2 Wired Gaming Controller for Xbox Series X
- Kishi V2 for iPhone - Xbox Edition
- Kishi V2 Pro for Anroid - Xbox Edition
- Universal Quick Charging Stand – Velocity Green
- Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox - Lunar Shift
- Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox Mineral Camo
- Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox - Deep Pink
- Kaira Pro for Xbox - Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X|S
Turtle Beach
- Recon Xbox Wired Controller
- Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox
- Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox
- Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox
- VelocityOne Flightstick
- VelocityOne™ Flight Universal Control System
- Stealth Pro Headset for Xbox
Nacon
- Pro Compact Controller for Xbox
- MG-X Pro iOS
Afterglow
- Wired Controller
Victrix Gambit
- Wired Controller
- Black Wireless and Wired Gaming Headset
Thrustmaster
- ESWAP X Pro Controller
- ESWAP XR Pro Controller Forza Horizon 5 Edition
- ESWAP Racing Module
- T248
- T128
- T.Flight Hotas One
SCUF
- Instinct
HyperX
- Clutch Gladiate
- CloudX Stinger 2 Core - Black/White
Gamevice
- Flex for Android
- Flex for iOS
- for iPad
Recon Cloud
- Hybrid Game Controller
RiotPWR
- Mobile Controller for iOS
Backbone
- One for iOS
Geek Made
- Designs Xbox Headset Stand
- Designs “The Trifecta” stand for Xbox Series X|S
- Designs Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller Stand
Audeze
- Maxwell Wireless Gaming Headset – Summer Collection
Logitech
- G A30 Wireless The Mandalorian™ Edition
- G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel for Xbox One
- G PRO Wheel for Xbox
Hammerhead
- HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Earbuds
SteelSeries
- Arctis Nova 7X Wireless
- Arctis Nova Pro for Xbox
- Arctis Nova Pro Wireless for Xbox
CORSAIR
- HS75 XB WIRELESS GAMING HEADSET FOR XBOX
LVL50
- Wireless Stereo Gaming Headse
Lucid
- Sound LS50X
Astro
- A40 TR Headset + MixAmp M80 for Xbox One
- A50 Wireless Headset + Base Station for Xbox One
JBL
- Quantum 910X Wireless for Xbox
Seagate
- Starfield SE Game Drive for Xbox - 2TB
- Starfield SE Game Drive for Xbox - 5TB
- Starfield SE Game Drive Hub for Xbox - 8TB
- Expansion Card - 1TB for Xbox Series X|S
- Expansion Card - 512GB for Xbox Series X|S
- Expansion Card - 2TB for Xbox Series X|S
Western Digital WD_BLACK™
- D30 Game Drive SSD for Xbox™
- C50 1TB Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S
- C50 512GB Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S
- WD_Black D10 12TB Game Drive for Xbox One
- WD_Black P10 Game Drives for Xbox One
ViewSonic
- X2-4K HDR Gaming Projector for Xbox
ASUS ROG
- Strix Xbox Edition Gaming Monitor XG43UQ 43”
Acer
- Xbox Edition Gaming Monitor XV282K KV 28”
Upspec
- Gaming xScreen for Xbox Series S