Best 4K gaming monitors in early 2024

4K gaming monitors have become massively popular in the gaming community. Whether a casual gamer or a seasoned professional, the right monitor can elevate your gaming experience. However, choosing a great one is not easy as the market is flooded with many compelling products. Each device has unique features and specifications, which complicates decision-making.

To help you, we have compiled a list of some of the best 4K gaming monitors to consider when shopping for a new one in 2024. The list includes devices with different specs and budgets so that you can ultimately choose the perfect monitor for you.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Five most recommended 4K gaming monitors

1) Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 S32BG851

Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 with 4K UHD display (Image via Amazon)

One of the best 4K gaming monitors of all time- the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 is a beast with its HDR2000 technology and 240Hz refresh rate. This ultra-high-definition monitor can handle any game without lagging, giving you crisp and sharp gameplay.

Specification Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 S32BG851 Panel Type Curved VA panels Refresh Rate 240 Hz Features FreeSync, G-SYNC, HDR2000 Connectivity 2 HDMI, DisplayPort Price $980

It has native FreeSync and G-SYNC compatibility, which reduces screen tearing and gives you the exact colors with the exact level of darkness or light as intended by the game’s developer. Featuring curved VA panels, this device offers an incredible gaming experience.

Pros

You will get never-lagging and always-crisp gameplay

It offers 4k at 240Hz refresh rate, which is the best in the market.

Cons

You may experience flickers with low frame rates

There are firmware issues, such as scanline issues at 240Hz.

2) Asus TUF Gaming VG289Q

Asus TUF gaming monitor is very affordable (Image via Amazon)

If you are looking for an affordable 4K gaming monitor, Asus TUF Gaming VG289Q is for you. This amazing hardware device has most of the specs you need in a solid gaming monitor. Despite being available within the budget, it offers decent performance with sufficient detail and excellent pixel density.

Specification Asus TUF Gaming VG289Q Panel Type 4K UHD IPS panel Refresh Rate 60 Hz Features FreeSync with 48 Hz, HDR DCI-P3 90% Connectivity 2 HDMI, DisplayPort Price $299

With a refresh rate of 60Hz, this monitor is a perfect fit for casual gamers. However, if you want to enjoy hardcore and heavy games to the fullest, you can consider other models.

Pros

One of the best affordable device

Decent performance with sufficient details.

Cons

It only has a 60Hz refresh rate, which is a little low

FreeSync supports only up to 48Hz of refresh rate.

3) Sony Inzone M9

The first 4k gaming monitor by Sony (Image via Sony)

Sony Inzone M9 is the brand’s first 4K gaming monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate. Optimized performance for PCs and PlayStation 5 gaming consoles is the biggest USP of this device. The Inzone M9 is a great panel that produces vibrant colors and offers a brightness level that is one of the best in the class.

Specification Sony Inzone M9 Panel Type 4K UHD IPS panel Refresh Rate 144 Hz Features FreeSync, G-Sync Connectivity 2 HDMI, DisplayPort Price $898

The monitor looks quite stylish, but it lacks adjustability. It doesn't have Mini LED backlighting, which leads to a lower contrast ratio. However, the 4K UHD panel makes it a decent performer.

Pros

Optimized performance for PCs and PlayStation

Best-in-class brightness level that enhances the gaming experience

Cons

Lower contrast ratio due to the unavailability of LED backlighting

The adjustability of the monitor is not good.

4) LG UltraGear 32GR93U-B

Sleek and simple design monitor (Image via Amazon)

LG UltraGear 32GR93U-B is one of the best 4K gaming monitors with sleek and simple designs. It has a super fast GtG response time and supports both FreeSync and G-Sync. However, the contrast rate sits on the low side at 1000:1. It has rear-facing and uncovered I/O, which is quite helpful while managing other peripherals.

Specification LG UltraGear 32GR93U-B Panel Type 4K UHD IPS panel Refresh Rate 144 Hz Features FreeSync, G-Sync Connectivity HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort Price $596

It has a refresh rate of 144 Hz, which is justifiable for the price point. This can be a perfect pick if you are looking for a mid-budget monitor. However, it is quite a weighty device, which could be tough to readjust.

Pros

Rear-facing and uncovered I/O make it more comfortable to adjust other connected peripherals.

Cons

The contrast rate is low.

It weighs a little more than other monitors, making it tough to readjust.

5) Asus ROG Swift PG42UQ

Asus ROG Swift is one of the best 4K OLED monitors (Image via Asus)

ROG Swift PG42UQ is one of the market's best OLED 4K gaming monitors. It offers excellent picture quality and superb motion resolution. It provides perfect color calibration and a native refresh rate 120Hz with a 0.1 ms response time. The super slim bezel of the monitor gives it a beautiful and elegant look.

Specification Asus ROG Swift PG42UQ Panel Type 4K OLED Refresh Rate 120 Hz that can be taken to 138 Hz with overclocking Features FreeSync, G-Sync Connectivity HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort Price $1394

It comes with a 120 Hz refresh rate and can be taken up to 138 Hz with overclocking. Still, it is pretty low for this price point.

Pros

The super slim bezel makes it look elegant and cool

Excellent picture quality with super color calibration

0.1 ms response time, which is one of the best in the industry.

Cons

It's a costly device.

120 Hz native refresh rate does not justify the pricing.

This is our top recommendation for the best 4K gaming monitors in 2024.