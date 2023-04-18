5 best 120Hz gaming monitors in 2023

High refresh rate gaming monitors are the latest buzz. Generally, most monitors come with a 60Hz refresh rate, meaning that every second the screen refreshes 60 times, it allows users to see 60 frames per second. However, high refresh rate monitors function beyond 60Hz, allowing users to see more frames per second, resulting in a visually smooth gaming experience.

Whenever a gamer decides to buy a high refresh rate monitor, they will be swamped with choices. These monitors can be anywhere from 120Hz to 500Hz, with a host of various features across different price ranges. Thus, deciding which monitor to buy can be a difficult choice.

For gamers new to the world of high refresh rate gaming monitors and looking to start with a 120Hz panel, this article covers the top five best monitors with a 120Hz refresh rate as of 2023. These products offer a range of exceptional features that will enhance the gaming experience for even the most demanding users.

Alienware 3420DW, Samsung Odyssey CRG9, and more among best 120Hz gaming monitors in 2023

1) Alienware 3420DW

The Alienware 3420DW is a solid gaming monitor considering its price. It has a 34-inch IPS display that supports a resolution of up to 3440x1440 pixels at 120 Hz. By design, this panel is curved (1900R), allowing for a more immersive experience. Since the curved panels match the natural curve of the human eye, gamers can use this monitor for long hours without strain.

With a response time of just 2ms and support for Nvidia G-Sync technology, the monitor ensures an incredibly smooth gaming experience. By design, it screams Alienware, with a futuristic look. However, a potential drawback is the absence of adjustable stands, which may be a deal breaker for a few. As of now, the monitor costs around $700 on Amazon, which is worth it considering the design and features it comes with.

2) Samsung Odyssey CRG9 (LC49RG90SSNXZA)

When it comes to vibrant colors and an immersive experience, one cannot go wrong with the Samsung Odyssey CRG DQHD. It is a 49-inch 1800R curved display with a resolution of 5120x1440 at 120Hz. The aspect ratio on this monitor is 32:9, which provides an ultrawide experience while gaming.

It doesn't support Nvidia's G-Sync right out of the box but features AMD FreeSync Premium Pro with a response of only 4ms (GTG).

The gaming monitor supports HDR1000 and has a contrast ratio of 3,000:1, producing amazing colors. Apart from these impressive specs, it comes with a host of other features such as the Eye Saver mode and Low input lag mode, to name a few. The Samsung Odyssey CRG9 usually costs around $999.99, depending on its availability.

3) Gigabyte AORUS FO48U

At its core, the Gigabyte AORUS FO48U is a 48-inch 4K gaming monitor with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has an OLED display boasting a contrast ratio of 135000:1. The monitor, however, might not be ideal for PC gamers. It is targeted at gamers using the latest generation of consoles (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S) and supports a high refresh rate of up to 120 Hz.

For audio solutions, the gaming monitor comes with two 15W speakers and a single 20W speaker, making it easier for console gamers to set it up and simply plug their console in and play. It supports both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync as well, allowing for a tear-free experience. At the time of writing, the monitor can cost up to $919.99.

4) Asus ROG Strix XG438Q

Another superb choice is the Asus ROG Strix XG438Q. Like the Gigabyte AORUS FO48U, this monitor is also targeted at console gamers seeking high refresh rate support. It has a 43-inch panel with a resolution of 3840x2160 at 120 Hz. It is DisplayHDR 600 certified and has a 90% DCI-P3 professional color gamut, resulting in exceptionally pleasing colors that will immerse gamers.

The gaming monitor also comes with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, which eliminates screen tears for a smoother experience. Along with these brilliant specifications, it has tons of features that enhance the overall experience, such as Ultra-Low Blue Light technology and Flicker-Free technology. Gamers can currently get this monitor for $724.99 on Amazon.

5) AOC AGON AG352UCG6

The AOC AGON AG352UCG6 is a top-of-the-line gaming monitor that boasts a stunning 35-inch display, with a resolution of 3440x1440. With a 21:9 aspect ratio, it offers an immersive visual experience that expands beyond traditional display norms of 16:9.

Despite its MVA panel, the monitor delivers exceptional colors with a contrast ratio of 2500:1. Additionally, its fast 4ms response time ensures that fast-paced visuals are rendered without blurring or ghosting. The AOC AGON AG352UCG6 also supports Nvidia GSync and is flicker-free, delivering a smooth gaming experience. The monitor costs up to $1,288.99, but its availability may vary.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

