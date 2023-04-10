5 best IPS gaming monitors in 2023

As technology advances, gaming enthusiasts constantly seek the best IPS gaming monitors to deliver top-notch performance and immersive visual experience. One type of monitor that has gained popularity among gamers is the IPS gaming monitor. These monitors are known for their excellent color accuracy, wide viewing angles, and fast response times, making them ideal for gaming.

Check out the list of the five best IPS gaming monitors of 2023 based on their features, performance, and user reviews. Whether you're a professional gamer or a casual player, these monitors will undoubtedly take your gaming experience to the next level. So, without further ado, let's dive into our 5 best picks for IPS gaming monitors in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

AOC 27G2S & 4 other best IPS gaming monitors in 2023

1) Samsung T35F ($149.98)

Samsung T35F (Image via Samsung)

The Samsung T35F is a 27-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS gaming monitor with a slim bezel design and wide viewing angles, providing an immersive viewing experience. The IPS panel ensures accurate colors and optimal viewing angles, making it suitable for gaming, multimedia consumption, and productivity. The monitor comes with a simple stand that can tilt for comfortable viewing.

It has VGA and HDMI ports, making it easy to connect to various devices, including laptops, desktops, and gaming consoles. The monitor also comes with Samsung's Eye Saver Mode, which reduces eye strain and fatigue by reducing blue light emissions and flicker. It is also Energy Star certified, meaning it meets energy efficiency standards and helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Monitor Model Samsung T35F Monitor Type Curved Screen Size 35" Resolution 2560 x 1080 Refresh Rate 75 Hz Response Time 4 ms Panel Type VA Brightness 250 cd/m² Contrast Ratio 2500:1 Viewing Angle 178° Color Gamut 100% sRGB Ports HDMI, VGA Adaptive Sync FreeSync VESA Mount Yes Weight 6.8 kg Dimensions (WxHxD) 82.6 x 46.5 x 17.0 cm

2) LG 27MP60G-B ($149.99)

LG 27MP60G-B (Image via LG)

The LG 27MP60G-B is a 27-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS gaming monitor with accurate colors and wide viewing angles. It has a fast 1ms response time and a 75Hz refresh rate, making it suitable for gaming and multimedia consumption. The monitor has a slim bezel design that provides a seamless viewing experience. It also has a versatile stand that can tilt, swivel, and adjust the height to find the perfect viewing angle.

The monitor also supports AMD FreeSync technology, which synchronizes the display's refresh rate with the graphics card's frame rate to eliminate screen tearing and stuttering. It has multiple connectivity options, including an HDMI, VGA, and headphone jack. The monitor also has a Black Stabilizer feature that enhances visibility in dark scenes and an On-Screen Control feature that allows for easy mouse screen adjustments.

Monitor Model LG 27MP60G-B Monitor Type Flat Screen Size 27" Resolution 1920 x 1080 Refresh Rate 75 Hz Response Time 1 ms Panel Type IPS Brightness 250 cd/m² Contrast Ratio 1000:1 Viewing Angle 178° Color Gamut 99% sRGB Ports HDMI, VGA Adaptive Sync FreeSync VESA Mount Yes Weight 4.9 kg Dimensions (WxHxD) 61.4 x 45.7 x 20.8 cm

3) Asus VA24EHE ($108.99)

Asus VA24EHE (Image via Amazon)

The Asus VA24EHE is a 24-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS gaming monitor that offers an excellent viewing experience with its wide viewing angles and minimalistic design. Its IPS panel provides accurate colors and a wider viewing angle, making it perfect for gaming, multimedia consumption, and productivity. The monitor has a slim bezel design that offers an immersive viewing experience, and it comes with a simple stand that can tilt for comfortable viewing.

It has a VGA port, an HDMI port, and a DisplayPort, providing plenty of connectivity options. The monitor also comes with Asus Eye Care technology, which reduces eye strain and fatigue by eliminating flickering and minimizing blue light emissions. Additionally, it is Energy Star certified, which means it meets energy efficiency standards and helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Monitor Model Asus VA24EHE Monitor Type Flat Screen Size 23.8" Resolution 1920 x 1080 Refresh Rate 75 Hz Response Time 5 ms Panel Type IPS Brightness 250 cd/m² Contrast Ratio 1000:1 Viewing Angle 178° Color Gamut 72% NTSC Ports HDMI, VGA Adaptive Sync FreeSync VESA Mount Yes Weight 2.9 kg Dimensions (WxHxD) 54.0 x 32.7 x 4.4 cm

4) AOC 27G2S ($159.99)

AOC 27G2S (Image via Amazon)

The AOC 27G2S is a 27-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS gaming monitor that provides an immersive gaming experience with its fast response time and high refresh rate. It features a sleek design with minimal bezels for a seamless multi-monitor setup. The IPS panel provides accurate colors and wide viewing angles, perfect for gaming and multimedia consumption. The monitor has a stand that allows for height adjustment, tilt, and swivel, providing optimal viewing angles.

It also has a DisplayPort, two HDMI ports, and a VGA port, making it easy to connect to various devices, including gaming consoles, laptops, and desktops. The monitor comes with AOC's Flicker-Free technology, which reduces eye strain and fatigue by eliminating screen flickering. It also has a Low Blue Light mode, which minimizes blue light emissions and helps reduce eye strain. The AOC 27G2S is Energy Star certified, which means it meets energy efficiency standards and helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Monitor Model AOC 27G2S Monitor Type Flat Screen Size 27" Resolution 1920 x 1080 Refresh Rate 144 Hz Response Time 1 ms Panel Type IPS Brightness 250 cd/m² Contrast Ratio 1000:1 Viewing Angle 178° Color Gamut 120% sRGB Ports HDMI, DP Adaptive Sync FreeSync VESA Mount Yes Weight 4.7 kg Dimensions (WxHxD) 61.3 x 36.3 x 22.5 cm

5) Acer Nitro QG241Y Pbmiipx ($129.99)

Acer Nitro QG241Y Pbmiipx (Image via Amazon)

The Acer Nitro QG241Y Pbmiipx is a 23.8-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS gaming monitor designed for enthusiasts. It features a fast 165Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time, providing smooth and fluid gameplay. The monitor also comes with AMD FreeSync technology, which synchronizes the monitor's refresh rate with your graphics card, reducing screen tearing and stuttering.

The IPS panel ensures accurate colors and optimal viewing angles, making it perfect for gaming and multimedia consumption. The monitor has a slim bezel design that offers an immersive viewing experience, and it comes with a stand that can tilt and swivel for comfortable viewing. It has two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort, providing plenty of connectivity options. It comes with Acer's VisionCare technology, which includes features like BlueLightShield and Flickerless, reducing eye strain and fatigue during prolonged gaming sessions.

Monitor Model Acer Nitro QG241Y Pbmiipx Monitor Type Flat Screen Size 23.8" Resolution 1920 x 1080 Refresh Rate 75 Hz Response Time 1 ms Panel Type TN Brightness 250 cd/m² Contrast Ratio 1000:1 Viewing Angle 170°/160° Color Gamut 72% NTSC Ports HDMI, VGA, DP Adaptive Sync FreeSync VESA Mount Yes Weight 3.5 kg Dimensions (WxHxD) 54.2 x 42.0 x 23.0 cm

All of these monitors offer good value for their price and provide a decent set of features. You can choose the one that best fits your needs and budget.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

