5 best 4k gaming monitors in 2023

By Mayank Dhyani
Modified Apr 09, 2023 18:56 IST
4k gaming monitor (Image via Unsplash/Fábio Magalhães)

Are you ready to take your gaming experience to the next level? Look no further than the world of 4K gaming monitors. With crystal-clear resolution and lightning-fast refresh rates, these will transport you to the heart of the action and provide a gaming experience like no other. From high-end options with all the bells and whistles to more budget-friendly choices that still pack a punch, there's a 4K gaming monitor for everyone.

Today, gaming is a serious business, with professional gamers making millions of dollars and millions of fans watching them on streaming platforms. If you're someone who takes your craft seriously, a 4K gaming monitor is an investment you won't regret. It will not only improve your gaming experience by providing clean and vibrant pictures but will also assist you in catching subtleties you may have missed on a lower-resolution screen.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Gigabyte FV43U and four other best 4k gaming monitors in 2023

1) Acer Predator XB323QK

Acer Predator XB323QK (Image via Amazon)

The Acer Predator XB323QK is a 31.5-inch 4k gaming monitor with a stunning HDR experience. It also has a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 0.5ms response time, and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility.

It has a pixel density of approximately 137 pixels per inch (PPI), providing excellent image clarity and detail. Overall, the Acer Predator XB323QK is a perfect option for gamers looking for a high-quality monitor with rapid refresh rates, realistic colors, and various gaming-specific features.

FeatureSpecification
Display Size31.5 inches
Panel TypeIPS
Resolution3840 x 2160 (4K)
Aspect Ratio16:9
Refresh Rate144Hz
Response Time4ms (GtG)
Adaptive SyncG-Sync Compatible
Brightness400 cd/m²
Contrast Ratio1000:1
Viewing Angle178° horizontal, 178° vertical
Color Gamut90% DCI-P3
HDRHDR400
Dimensions28.05 x 16.14 x 3.15 inches
Weight20.5 lbs (9.3 kg)

2) Gigabyte M28U

Gigabyte M28U (Image via Amazon)

The Gigabyte M28U is a 28-inch 4k gaming monitor with a VESA Display HDR400, HBR3 that is perfect for gamers who want a fast and responsive display. The monitor also has a Superspeed IPS display with excellent color accuracy and viewing angles.

The pixel density of the M28U is approximately 157 pixels per inch (PPI), which is considered to be a high-density display that provides excellent image clarity and detail. It has a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time and supports AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync technologies for tear-free gaming. It also supports HDR with a peak brightness of 400 nits.

FeatureSpecification
Display Size28 inches
Panel TypeIPS
Resolution3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
Aspect Ratio16:9
Refresh Rate144Hz
Response Time1ms (MPRT)
Adaptive SyncG-Sync Compatible, FreeSync Premium Pro
Brightness300 nits (typical), 400 nits (peak)
Contrast Ratio1000:1 (typical), 1200:1 (static)
Viewing Angle178° horizontal, 178° vertical
Color Gamut92% DCI-P3, 120% sRGB
HDRHDR10, VESA DisplayHDR 400
Dimensions with stand (WxHxD)25.1 x 21.9 x 9.4 inches (639.6 x 555.1 x 238.2 mm)
Weight with stand16.5 lbs (7.5 kg)

3) LG 27UL650

LG 27UL650 (Image via Desertcart)

The LG 27UL650 is a 27-inch 4K UHD monitor for gaming and multimedia. It features an IPS panel providing stunning image quality with accurate and vibrant colors. Its pixel density of around 163 PPI also ensures a sharp and detailed display.

This monitor has a refresh rate of 60Hz and a 5ms response time, which is sufficient for most users but may not be suitable for competitive gaming. However, it does support AMD FreeSync technology, which helps eliminate screen tearing and stuttering, providing a smoother gaming experience. It has support for HDR, which enhances the color and contrast of images, making them more lifelike and immersive.

FeatureSpecification
Display Size27 inches
Panel TypeIPS
Resolution
3840 x 2160 (4K)
Aspect Ratio16:9
Refresh Rate60Hz
Response Time5ms (GtG)
Adaptive SyncAMD FreeSync
Brightness350 cd/m²
Contrast Ratio1000:1
Viewing Angle
178° horizontal, 178° vertical
Color Gamut99% sRGB
HDRHDR10
Dimensions
24.1 x 22.3 x 9.1 inches
Weight13.7 lbs (6.2 kg)

4) Gigabyte FV43U

Gigabyte FV43U (Image via Amazon)

The Gigabyte FV43U is a 43-inch 4k gaming monitor with a UHD. It uses a VA panel that provides deep blacks and high contrast ratios, making it suitable for gaming, multimedia consumption, and content creation. The pixel density of the Gigabyte FV43U is approximately 102 pixels per inch (PPI).

While this pixel density is not as high as some smaller monitors with higher resolution, it is still considered to be a high-density display, providing sharp and clear images with excellent detail. This monitor has a refresh rate of 144Hz and a 1ms response time, which ensures fast and smooth visuals without any motion blur or ghosting.

The monitor also supports HDR, which enhances the color and contrast of images, making them more lifelike and immersive. It supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology, which helps eliminate screen tearing and stuttering, providing a smoother gaming experience.

FeatureSpecification
Display Size43 inches
Panel TypeVA
Resolution3840 x 2160 (4K)
Aspect Ratio16:9
Refresh Rate144Hz
Response Time1ms (MPRT)
Adaptive SyncFreeSync Premium Pro
Brightness1000 cd/m² (peak)
Contrast Ratio4000:1
Viewing Angle178° horizontal, 178° vertical
Color Gamut97% DCI-P3, 150% sRGB
HDRHDR1000
Dimensions38.7 x 12.5 x 25.2 inches
Weight38.6 lbs (17.5 kg)

5) Dell 4K S3221QS

Dell 4K S3221QS (Image via Amazon)

The Dell 4K S3221QS is a 32-inch 4k gaming monitor with an impressive and has a pixel density of approximately 137 pixels per inch (PPI). This provides a high level of detail and clarity in images, making it suitable for tasks such as photo editing, video editing, and gaming.

The monitor features a VA panel with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 4ms response time. While the refresh rate and response time are not as fast as some others, it still provides a good gaming experience, especially for games that don't require lightning-fast response times. The S3221QS also supports HDR content, providing a wider range of colors and deeper blacks. It has a peak brightness of 300 nits, which is not as bright as some other HDR monitors, but still provides a good HDR experience.

FeatureSpecification
Display Size31.5 inches
Panel TypeVA
Resolution3840 x 2160 (4K)
Aspect Ratio16:9
Refresh Rate60Hz
Response Time4ms (GtG)
Adaptive SyncAMD FreeSync
Brightness300 cd/m²
Contrast Ratio3000:1
Viewing Angle178° horizontal, 178° vertical
Color Gamut99% sRGB
HDRHDR400
Dimensions28.06 x 19.87 x 7.28 inches
Weight16.94 lbs (7.69 kg)

Overall, these are just a few of the best 4k gaming monitors of 2023. Each monitor has unique features and advantages, so it's essential to consider your specific needs and preferences when choosing one.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

