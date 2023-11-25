A gaming monitor is an essential part of any gamer's computer setup. Displays meant for gaming have seen a recent surge in popularity thanks to them being more affordable than before. An above-average gaming monitor will most definitely increase your accuracy in competitive titles while also offering you an enjoyable viewing experience.

Thanks to the current 2023 Black Friday sale, gamers now have an opportunity to grab their favorite monitor at an affordable price. Read on to learn more about the deals.

Best budget gaming monitor deals

1) Acer KA242Y Ebi 23’8” Full HD IPS

The Acer KA242Y (Image via Best Buy)

The Acer KA242Y is a great budget gaming monitor, boasting additional features such as AMD FreeSync, a 100 Hz Refresh Rate, and a low response time. This product is currently available at a $50 discount over its MSRP on Best Buy.

$79.99 on Best Buy

2) ViewSonic OMNI VX2418C 24” Curved

The ViewSonic OMNI VX2418C (Image via Best Buy)

Despite being a 60 Hz display, the ViewSonic OMBI VX4218C is a great 24” monitor to get your hands on during the Black Friday sale. Its screen is slightly curved, which could make gaming feel more immersive. This monitor is available at $30 off its MSRP.

$99.99 on Best Buy

3) BenQ MOBIUS EX240 23.8” IPS LED Freesync

The BenQ MOBIUS EX240 (Image via Best Buy)

One of the more premium options on this list, the BenQ MOBIUZ EX 240 is an excellent monitor that comes with a compact size of 23.8”. It possesses an IPS LCD panel with FreeSync and HDR10 capabilities. Available at a whopping $80 discount during this Black Friday sale, its 165Hz refresh rate is the icing on the cake.

$119.99 on Best Buy

Best high refresh rate gaming monitor deals

1) Acer Nitro KG272U Pbmiipx 27” WQHD

The Acer Nitro KG272U (Image via Best Buy)

The Acer Nitro KG272U is a 27” monitor with a 1440p resolution. Offering a 170 Hz refresh rate and lightning-fast 1ms response time, this entry is a steal at $180 off its original price.

$169.99 on Best Buy

2) Samsung G4 27” Odyssey FHD IPS

Samsung Odyssey G4 (Image via Best Buy)

The Samsung G4 27” Odyssey is a full HD IPS gaming monitor and possesses an impressive 240 Hz refresh rate. It has FreeSync Premium and is also G-Sync compatible. Available at $130 less than its MSRP during the Black Friday sale, this is a decent option.

$219.99 on Best Buy

3) MSI G27C4X 27” LED Curved

The MSIG27C4X Gaming Monitor (Image via Best Buy)

The MSI G27C4X is a 27” curved 1080p monitor. It is bundled with HDR, FreeSync Premium, and a 240Hz panel. At a $30 discount off its MSRP, this deal may not seem rather tempting. However, given its current price of $169.99 and the availability of USB-C connectivity options, this monitor remains a solid choice.

$169.99 on Best Buy

Best gaming monitor deals for PS5 and Xbox

1) Asus TUF Gaming 27” IPS QHD

The Asus TUF Gaming 27" (Image via Best Buy)

The Asus TUF Gaming 27” is an IPS QHD monitor with all the bells and whistles to ensure a premium experience when paired with your PS5/Xbox console. It is a 1440p display with VRR support and HDMI 2.0. This monitor is currently available at a whopping $140 off its MSRP.

$189.99 on Best Buy

2) Samsung Odyssey G51C 32” QHD

The Odyssey G51C (Image via Best Buy)

At 32", the Samsung Odyssey G51C is an excellent gaming monitor to have, thanks to its 1440p resolution and HDR10 support. It is available at a $150 discount during this Black Friday Sale.

$249.99 on Best Buy

3) LG UltraGear 32” Nano IPS QHD

The LG Ultragear 32" Nano IPS (Image via Best Buy)

One of the more expensive options in this list, the LG UltraGear 32” Nano IPS is a QHD monitor complete with HDR10 and VRR support. The Nano IPS display is a particular highlight of this massive 32” display, making multimedia consumption all the more pleasant.

During the Black Friday sale, it is available at a $120 discount off its MSRP.

$329.99 on Best Buy

