Best Black Friday deals on Best Buy

Best Buy's Black Friday sale is finally here, providing discounts on a lot of items, including large appliances, computers, smartphones, games, the latest gadgets, and more. This retailer began its 2023 holiday sale on Friday, November 17, one week ahead of schedule. It will last for nine full days, ending on Saturday, November 25.

This article will offer a look at all the best Black Friday deals you can avail of at Best Buy in every price category. The products available at discounted prices are limited; hence, they might sell out quickly and may not be available at a similar price in the future. So, grab these deals as soon as possible.

Best Buy Black Friday deals under $50

1) Anker PowerWave+ Wireless Charging Pad ($24.99)

The Anker Power Wave+ is a wireless charging pad that can simultaneously charge an Apple watch and any smartphone that supports wireless charging at a speed of up to 7.5W. It's ideal for users who want to buy a multifunctional wireless charger.

Buy link - Anker PowerWave+

2) Amazfit GTS2 Mini ($39.99)

Amazfit is renowned for offering budget smartwatches with great specs, and the GTS2 Mini is no different. It comes with all the necessary health readings as well as GPS support and promises up to two weeks of battery life.

Buy link - Amazfit GTS2 Mini

3) Microsoft Xbox Series X/S Controller ($39.99)

The Xbox Series X/S controller is now available at a discounted price, and this product can also be used to play all types of PC games. It supports the latest USB Type C port for charging or connectivity.

Buy link - Microsoft Xbox Series X/S Controller

4) Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller ($49.99)

The DualSense Controller from Sony is a must-have for all PlayStation 5 users, as it supports haptic feedback and superb grip. Additionally, it comes in ten different color options.

Buy link - Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense controller

5) JBL Tune 235NC Wireless earbuds ($49.99)

The JBL Tune 235NC supports ANC and promises up to ten hours of battery life with its charging case. It's the ultimate TWS earphone you can buy during this Black Friday sale via Best Buy.

Buy link - JBL Tune 235NC

Best Buy Black Friday deals under $100

1) Insignia 32-inch F20 HD TV ($79.99)

If you want to buy a budget TV in this Black Friday sale, then the Insignia F20 is the perfect television to buy. It comes preloaded with Fire TV OS built-in and also supports Alexa voice assistant.

Buy link - Insignia F20 HD TV

2) Corsair VENGEANCE Pro 32GB (2X16GB) DDR4 RAM Sticks ($79.99)

If you want cheap RAM sticks with RGB support, then the Corsair Vengeance Pro with 32GB (2 x16) DDR4 RAM is ideal for you. It supports up to 3600mHz clock speed and facilitates productivity. This product is also perfect for gaming.

Buy link - Corsair Vengeance Pro 32GB RAM

3) Apple AirPods 2 ($89.99)

The Apple AirPods 2 is now available at its lowest price ever during the ongoing Black Friday sale on Best Buy. You can expect stellar battery life and seamless connectivity with any Apple device with these TWS earphones.

Buy link - Apple AirPods 2

4) Apple Pencil 2 ($89)

The Apple Pencil 2 now supports USB Type-C and wireless charging, which is useful for owners of the latest iPad. It also attaches magnetically and supports different pressure sensitivity options.

Buy link - Apple Pencil 2

5) SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD (2TB) ($99.99)

The SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD is the ultimate portable external storage option for users who love fast data transmission and water, as well as dust protection. It supports multiple devices and can transfer data at up to 1050mb/s.

Buy link - SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD

Best Buy Black Friday deals under $200

1) HP 14 Chromebook with Intel Celeron ($149)

The HP 14 Chromebook with Intel Celeron is a budget laptop that's great for students or office users. It has 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC storage, and runs on the latest version of Chrome OS.

Buy link - HP 14 Chromebook

2) Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 ($179.99)

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 features a 10.5-inch Full HD display with Unisoc Tiger T618 octa-core chipset. Additionally, it has 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Buy link - Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

3) Apple Watch SE 2 ($189)

The Apple Watch SE 2 is now available for less than $200 this Black Friday Sale and is a great budget smartwatch for Apple users. It supports precise GPS connectivity and has 32GB internal storage.

Buy link - Apple Watch SE 2 - 2

4) Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones ($199)

The Bose QuietComfort 45 is still one of the best ANC headphones you can buy this Black Friday Sale. This product promises stellar battery life and great comfort for long-term usage.

Buy link - Bose QC 45

5) Pioneer Class 55 4K LED Smart TV ($199.99)

Pioneer is known to offer TVs at crazy low prices, and its 55-inch 4K Xumo TV is now available for a crazy $150 discount during the ongoing sale. This television supports Dolby Vision and all major TV streaming apps.

Buy link - Pioneer Class 55 4K Xumo TV

Best Buy Black Friday deals under $500

1) Apple iPad 10th Generation ($349)

The Apple iPad 10th generation is powered by the Apple A14 Bionic chipset and has a 10.9-inch 2K display. It's excellent for media consumption and can run all the latest games without presenting any hiccups.

Buy link - Apple iPad 10th generation

2) AMD Radeon RX 6800 ($389.99)

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 is now available at less than $400, making this one of the most appealing Best Buy Black Friday deals. This GPU is still capable of running all the latest AAA PC games at 4K resolution and has 16GB VRAM.

Buy link - AMD Radeon RX 6800

3) MSI G321CU 32-inch Curved 4K Monitor ($399.99)

If you want the ultimate budget 4K monitor with a high refresh rate, then the MSI G321CU is your perfect option. It has a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and a 1ms response time, which is ideal for gamers who love shooting or action-based titles.

Buy link - MSI G321CU 32-inch 4K Monitor

4) HP Envy 2-in-1 14-inch touchscreen laptop ($499.99)

The HP Envy 2-in-1 14-inch laptop is the ultimate PC for professionals and artists, as it has touchscreen support and comes with a stylus. It is powered by the latest Intel i5 13th generation processor and 8GB RAM, which can handle all your daily tasks with ease.

Buy link - HP Envy 2-in-1 14-inch laptop

5) Motorola Razr 2023 ($499.99)

The Motorola Razr 2023, or the Razr 40, is one of the cheapest foldable smartphones you can buy this Black Friday via Best Buy. It has a 6.9-inch Foldable LTPO display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset.

Buy link - Motorola Razr 2023/Razr 40

