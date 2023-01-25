Is the Apple iPad 10th gen worth buying in 2023?

Late 2022 saw the emergence of the Apple iPad 10th gen, which is the latest product from the budget offerings. The tablet market is where Apple has been a driving force, with variants catering to a range of needs and budgets.

With further upgrades, the 10th generation is a solid player in its segment and worth a deeper look. If someone were to get the model in January 2023, it would be a no-brainer, given the device's capabilities. But how viable will it be down the year? After all, this market has many more players today than it used to.

It's also worth remembering that the Apple iPad 10th gen is a budget option. On the one hand, it misses certain amazing features that the iPad Pro has. On the other hand, it's an expensive product compared to the offerings from some of the competitors. Let's consider whether someone should invest in it in 2023 and why they should consider doing so.

Apple iPad 10th gen is a surprisingly powerful device despite limitations due to competitive pricing

The viability of any device depends on its specifications, and the Apple iPad 10th gen is no disappointment in this regard. There's another factor to consider - will someone make a better decision by going with the previous, 9th gen model? The older model gets a better discount and will continue to do so throughout 2023.

Brand Apple Price Starts from $599 and goes up to $999 Display 10.9" Super Retina Display Camera 12 MP Ultrawide Processor A14 Bionic Chip 5G Enabled Yes Internal storage 64 GB, 256 GB Battery 10 Hours of video playback

A look at the specifications gives a brief idea of why the iPad 10th gen remains popular and how it's a significant jump over its previous generation. The first major difference comes from the 10.9" display, which is noticeably larger than its past iterations. The Liquid Retina Display supports Apple's signature True Tone technology, which creates stunning displays.

The 10th gen's processor has also received a generational upgrade over the A13 with the A14 Bionic. Since then, Apple has led the creation of the A15 chipset, but the predecessor remains highly viable. It runs a section of the current generation of iPhones, so performance will not be an issue.

The Apple iPad 10th gen also comes with the cellular variant, which is 5G enabled. This factor is huge for any device that someone might consider buying in 2023 since the faster network will become mainstream.

All the other features in the 10th gen are similar to that of the previous one. The camera has a higher pixel count and supports ultrawide shots, but this factor has never been a selling point of the budget offerings. There have been no capacity or performance boosts to the battery backup. Most of the additional features have stayed the same, but Apple has returned to the C-type port with the iPad 10th gen, which will be more convenient for some.

The bump in specifications does come at a price, and the difference is considerable. The WiFi variant begins at $599 for 64 GB of internal storage and goes up to $799 for 256 GB. The base price of the 10th gen is higher than that of the 9th, even without including any discounts.

The Cellular version starts at $799 and goes up to $999, so the prices aren't low. This bump is a noticeable one over the same variants of the previous generation's cost. Moreover, the 9th gen is a better candidate for discounts, increasing the gap.

Yet, the Apple iPad 10th gen is the model one should go for if they're to buy one in 2023. The difference between A13 and A14 is noticeable, which makes the latter more foolproof. The 10th gen comes with a larger and sharper display, which adds to the product's overall value.

Finally, compatibility with 5G makes it a perfect product for the future. It will likely see interesting offers later in the year when major sales occur across different retailers.

