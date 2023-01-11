Is the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G worth buying in 2023?

Looking to purchase the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G smartphone this year? Despite being an entry-level Android mobile phone, the Galaxy A23 features one of the best sets of technical specifications within the segment. However, certain elements of this mobile device may fail to impress some.

Samsung has been an iconic part of the entry-level smartphone market for a long time now. Besides the brand's world-class flagships, the South Korean behemoth also offers entry-level devices that are great alternatives to what the top Chinese competitors, Xiaomi and Oppo, have to offer.

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G garnered considerable appreciation from the community thanks to its impressive features and extensive software support. However, like many other budget-friendly mobile phones, it has a few disadvantages.

Considering that it was launched in mid-2022, the Galaxy A23 5G has spent quite some time on the market. If you're unsure if this affordable device from Samsung is worth buying in 2023, this article will help you make a well-informed decision..

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G: Worth it in 2023 or not?

The Galaxy A23 5G was made available for the US and European countries back in July/August 2022. Furthermore, the company will also expand the A23 5G market to India on January 18, 2023, which is expected to boost the product's total revenue.

In general, the Galaxy A23 5G offers decent specifications and features to users. At first glance, it undoubtedly draws attention and seems fairly impressive. After all, a 120Hz display on an entry-level mobile phone isn't very common.

That said, the smartphone has reportedly suffered from performance hiccups in certain situations. Users may find it difficult to multi-task or open multiple applications at once on this device, which is likely a result of the sub-par 4GB RAM available.

Nevertheless, every existing smartphone has disadvantages, but does the Galaxy A23 remain relevant in 2023, even with its flaws? Read on to find out.

Features

Priced at $299, the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chip with the base variant of this device featuring four gigabytes of RAM. The 6.6-inch PLS LCD display supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate, which is surprising for an economical smartphone.

At launch, the device was shipped with Android 12, One UI 4.1, but Samsung has already deployed an Android 13, One UI 5.0 update for it last month. Besides this, the Galaxy A23 5G will receive four years of security updates and operating system upgrades up to Android 15, which guarantees new features, a bug-free experience, and a secure environment.

The primary camera on this smartphone is exactly what a user can expect from a $300 Android device. The quadruple-camera setup clicks satisfactory daylight pictures, but falters in low light conditions. Finally, the selfie camera delivers decent front-facing photos.

Luckily, the A23 5G shines in the battery aspect, lasting up to two days with average use on a single charge.

Category Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Chipset Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm) CPU Octa-core (2x2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold & 6x1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver) RAM 4GB Display 6.6-inch PLS LCD Brightness 440 ppi Refresh Rate 120Hz Weight 197g Rear Camera Resolution 50 MP f/1.8, Wide Angle, Primary Camera 5 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera (5.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size) 2 MP f/2.4, Macro Camera 2 MP f/2.4, Depth Camera Front Camera Resolution 8 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera Battery Capacity 5000 mAh Charging Power 25W USB type Type-C

Is buying the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G worth it in 2023?

Despite featuring some solid specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G may prove to be far too slow for some users. This is likely a drawback from the mere 4GB of system RAM, which is a sub-standard number for smartphones in 2023.

Fortunately, users have plenty of alternatives to choose from. The Google Pixel 6A is an extremely worthwhile pick over the Galaxy A23 5G in 2023, especially with its price dropping down to $299 several times during the holiday season.

With 2023 going strong, smartphone manufacturers are likely to launch brand new affordable devices, which will certainly be more relevant. As a result, we recommend not purchasing the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G this year.

