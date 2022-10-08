3 best mobile games to play after BGMI India ban for 4GB RAM phones

Given that BGMI was one of the most popular battle royale games in India, the entire gaming community was taken aback when it was banned in July. Since then, fans have constantly been looking for positive news regarding the title’s possible comeback.

In the meantime, there have been a considerable number of players who have decided to try out some other games. Because there are so many choices readily available on the market, individuals are frequently confused when trying to pick one that would provide the most satisfying experience.

The article below lists three mobile games that BGMI players can try out.

Note: The following list represents the opinions of the writer.

Top 3 mobile games to try out after BGMI ban

3) Apex Legends Mobile

Apex Legends Mobile was released a few months back (Image via EA)

Apex Legends Mobile is one of the newer entries on the list, with the title having been released earlier this year. The game contains a diverse cast of heroes, each of which has their own skills and abilities.

Unlike standard battle royale games with 100 players, Apex Legends has 20 squads consisting of three players each. This ends up making the game more action-packed.

Apex Legends Mobile currently has over 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store and a rating of 4.3.

Minimum requirements for Apex Legends Mobile:

Android

Processor: Snapdragon 435/ Hisilicon Kirin 650/ Mediatek Helio P20/ Exynos 7420

Android 6.0

Open GL 3.1 or higher

4 GB free space

At least 2 GB RAM

iOS

iPhone 6S or later

OS version: 11.0 or later

CPU: A9

4 GB free space

At least 2GB RAM

2) Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile is another great option to try out (Image via Activision)

Call Of Duty Mobile recently celebrated its third anniversary, and the game has been going strong over the past few years. Ever since its initial launch, it has managed to gain a dedicated playerbase because of its enjoyable and smooth gameplay.

Although Call of Duty Mobile has a Battle Royale mode, the numerous Multiplayer game modes (such as Team Deathmatch and Hardpoint) are the best parts of the game. Nevertheless, the Battle Royale mode is equally enjoyable, with loads of weapons, BR classes, and other unique content.

Call of Duty Mobile is rated 4.3 on the Google Play Store and has over 100 million downloads.

Minimum requirements for COD Mobile:

Android:

Android OS 5.1 or higher

2GB RAM or more

iOS

OS 9.0 or higher

2GB RAM or more

1) NEW STATE Mobile

New State Mobile is probably the best alternative to BGMI (Image via Krafton)

When searching for a worthy alternative to BGMI, NEW STATE Mobile is probably the best option available. Since the game takes place in the PUBG universe, players can find tons of similarities.

However, considering that NEW STATE Mobile takes place in the future year of 2051, it also boasts a range of unique features that set it apart from the original.

At the moment, NEW STATE Mobile has over 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store and a rating of 3.9 stars.

Minimum requirements for NEW STATE Mobile:

Android

Android OS 6.0 or higher

2GB RAM or more

iOS

OS 13.0 or higher

iPhone 6S or later models

Apart from the list above, gamers can also try out Free Fire MAX, as it is another excellent alternative to BGMI. It features numerous distinct characters, pets, and weapons that add to the overall experience.

