Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: Which carrier should you choose in 2024?

Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T is a crucial comparison that needs attention, as a good carrier partner is very important for reliable communication and efficient data services. While there are many small and big carriers, the abovementioned carriers have secured a unique place in this competitive market. Each of them is well-known for their robust and reliable services.
Choosing the best cellular plan was never easy. And with the recent changes in prices and data allocation, it has become more complicated. To aid you in choosing an ideal plan, we have created a comparison between Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T. So, without any further ado, let’s get into it.
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: The 5G speed battle
There has been a tremendous shift towards the 5G network, with cell network providers transitioning from 4G toward 5G. Comparing Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T for the latest network band, the "Un-carrier" has managed to extend its lead.
Both Verizon and AT&T provide a good download speed over 5G, which is 135.3Mbps and 123.5Mbps. But they both are way behind T-Mobile’s 204.9Mbps result. For uploads, Verizon is leading the race with 19.9Mbps. T-Mobile and AT&T are not far behind, with 17.6Mbps and 14.1Mbps, respectively.
Comparing both the download and upload speeds, T-Mobile gets extra points for the 5G speed battle. Although, you will need a device that supports the latest technology to enjoy the speed. You can check the best budget 5G phones here.
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: Availability
The availability of the network is a crucial aspect of selecting a carrier plan. All these telecommunications companies offer great coverage. However, AT&T is the leader for Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T regarding overall network availability (based on Opensignal's research).
The availability(time) of these carriers are:
- AT&T- 99.5%
- T-Mobile- 98.5%
- Verizon- 99.2%
AT&T provides comprehensive coverage, making it a strong choice for users who require a reliable network in both urban and rural areas. With the highest availability percentage, you will get the least downtime from the carrier.
Following that, Verizon provides consistent coverage across the country, with just 0.3 percentage points behind; it is a premium carrier delivering high-quality connectivity.
T-Mobile's availability is the least on the list. It has 1.5% of downtime. This means you might not be able to use the internet for around 20 to 25 minutes a day. Which is around 11 and seven minutes in Verizon and AT&T, respectively.
It's important to note that downtime percentages can be influenced by various factors. So, you should consider your location and usage while selecting a carrier partner.
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: Prices
The plan prices for all the carriers are almost similar. But T-Mobile offers some extra plans as compared to other competitors. The base plan for T-Mobile starts at $60, which is $5 less than the AT&T and Verizon.
The prices of the plans go up to $85 for AT&T and $90 for the remaining carrier partners. Every plan has different priority data, phone hotspot data, hotspot speed above the data cap, and streaming video resolution.
(Data allotments on older plans may vary)
Verizon plans are better in terms of priority data. Except for the base plan, all the plans have unlimited data in the plan. While the other cellular companies do offer the same benefit, you need to spend an extra amount to get their plans.
T-Mobile plans, however, are more flexible. It offers different plans to cater to the unique needs of the users. So, T-Mobile gets an edge over here.
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: Phone deals
All three players offer phone financing options to their customers. Further, they offer high discounts and deals, so long as you meet specific requirements and will continue using the same carrier.
These offers include the latest flagships from brands like Apple and Samsung, models from last year, and older premium phones like the iPhone 12 Pro Max or the Pixel 7 Pro.
Best iPhone deals
Best Samsung deals
Feel free to check the best deals on Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ in the meantime.
Best Pixel Deals
These are all the latest best deals offered by the carrier. For more details, you can visit their respective websites. Feel free to check the Verizon iPhone 15 trade deal.
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: The ultimate winner
Although personal opinions may differ, considering all the details, we can say that T-Mobile stood out as the winner of the Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T battle. It provides a better 5G speed as compared to other competitors and offers a wide range of plans to select from.
That being said, the remaining carrier partners are not very far behind in the race. The Verizon plans are more compatible, and AT&T wins in terms of network availability.
Check out other comparisons:
Nothing Phone 2a vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE || Oneplus 12 vs Pixel 8 ||Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Moto Edge Plus || Apple iPhone 15 vs Nothing Phone 2