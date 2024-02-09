Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: Which carrier should you choose in 2024?

Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T is a crucial comparison that needs attention, as a good carrier partner is very important for reliable communication and efficient data services. While there are many small and big carriers, the abovementioned carriers have secured a unique place in this competitive market. Each of them is well-known for their robust and reliable services.

Choosing the best cellular plan was never easy. And with the recent changes in prices and data allocation, it has become more complicated. To aid you in choosing an ideal plan, we have created a comparison between Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T. So, without any further ado, let’s get into it.

Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: The 5G speed battle

The 5G speed test of carriers (Image via Samsung)

There has been a tremendous shift towards the 5G network, with cell network providers transitioning from 4G toward 5G. Comparing Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T for the latest network band, the "Un-carrier" has managed to extend its lead.

Both Verizon and AT&T provide a good download speed over 5G, which is 135.3Mbps and 123.5Mbps. But they both are way behind T-Mobile’s 204.9Mbps result. For uploads, Verizon is leading the race with 19.9Mbps. T-Mobile and AT&T are not far behind, with 17.6Mbps and 14.1Mbps, respectively.

Carrier Download speed in Mbps Upload speed in Mbps Verizon 135.3 19.9 AT&T 123.5 14.1 T-Mobile 204.9 17.6

Comparing both the download and upload speeds, T-Mobile gets extra points for the 5G speed battle. Although, you will need a device that supports the latest technology to enjoy the speed. You can check the best budget 5G phones here.

Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: Availability

The network availability of carriers (Image via YouTube/Simple Alpaca)

The availability of the network is a crucial aspect of selecting a carrier plan. All these telecommunications companies offer great coverage. However, AT&T is the leader for Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T regarding overall network availability (based on Opensignal's research).

The availability(time) of these carriers are:

AT&T - 99.5%

- 99.5% T-Mobile - 98.5%

- 98.5% Verizon- 99.2%

AT&T provides comprehensive coverage, making it a strong choice for users who require a reliable network in both urban and rural areas. With the highest availability percentage, you will get the least downtime from the carrier.

Following that, Verizon provides consistent coverage across the country, with just 0.3 percentage points behind; it is a premium carrier delivering high-quality connectivity.

T-Mobile's availability is the least on the list. It has 1.5% of downtime. This means you might not be able to use the internet for around 20 to 25 minutes a day. Which is around 11 and seven minutes in Verizon and AT&T, respectively.

It's important to note that downtime percentages can be influenced by various factors. So, you should consider your location and usage while selecting a carrier partner.

Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: Prices

Best cellular plans (Image via YouTube/Stetson Doggett)

The plan prices for all the carriers are almost similar. But T-Mobile offers some extra plans as compared to other competitors. The base plan for T-Mobile starts at $60, which is $5 less than the AT&T and Verizon.

The prices of the plans go up to $85 for AT&T and $90 for the remaining carrier partners. Every plan has different priority data, phone hotspot data, hotspot speed above the data cap, and streaming video resolution.

Carrier Cost Priority Data Hotspot data cap Hotspot speed above data cap Video streaming quality Verizon $65 None, low-band 5G only None N/A 480p Verizon $80 Unlimited 30GB 3 Mbps on Ultra Wideband 5G, 600 Kbps otherwise 4K UHD on Ultra Wideband 5G, 720p otherwise Verizon $90 Unlimited 60GB 3 Mbps on Ultra Wideband 5G, 600 Kbps otherwise 4K UHD on Ultra Wideband 5G, 1080p otherwise AT&T $65 None 3GB 128 Kbps 480p AT&T $75 50GB 15GB 128 Kbps 480p AT&T $85 Unlimited 50GB 128 Kbps 4K UHD T-Mobile $60 50GB Unlimited at 600 Kbps N/A 480p T-Mobile $70 100GB 5GB 600 Kbps 480p T-Mobile $75 100GB 15GB 600 Kbps 720p T-Mobile $85 Unlimited 40GB 600 Kbps 4K UHD T-Mobile $90 Unlimited 50GB 600 Kbps 4K UHD

(Data allotments on older plans may vary)

Verizon plans are better in terms of priority data. Except for the base plan, all the plans have unlimited data in the plan. While the other cellular companies do offer the same benefit, you need to spend an extra amount to get their plans.

T-Mobile plans, however, are more flexible. It offers different plans to cater to the unique needs of the users. So, T-Mobile gets an edge over here.

Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: Phone deals

Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: best phone deals. (Image via Samsung)

All three players offer phone financing options to their customers. Further, they offer high discounts and deals, so long as you meet specific requirements and will continue using the same carrier.

These offers include the latest flagships from brands like Apple and Samsung, models from last year, and older premium phones like the iPhone 12 Pro Max or the Pixel 7 Pro.

Best iPhone deals

Carrier Included phone Data Type Current deal Total price AT&T iPhone 15 Pro 128GB Unlimited Data Installments (36 mos) Get up to $1000 off with eligible trade-in $103.77 per month with AutoPay & Paperless billing + $30 Upfront Verizon iPhone 15 128GB Unlimited Data Outright Get up to $830 off this phone with a trade-in $80 per month with Auto-Pay & paperless discount + $864.99 Upfront T-Mobile iPhone 15 Pro 128GB Unlimited Data Installments (24 mos) Get up to $1000 off with a trade-in on Go5G Next $141.67 per month with AutoPay

Best Samsung deals

Carrier Included phone Data Type Current deal Total price AT&T Samsung Galaxy S24 5G 256GB Unlimited Data Installments (36 mos) Get up to $800 off w/ installments & eligible trade-in $99.88 per month with AutoPay & Paperless billing + $30 Upfront Verizon Samsung Galaxy S24 5G 256GB Unlimited Data Installments (36 mos) Get up to $800 off with trade-in & new line $103.88 per month with Auto-Pay & paperless discount + $35 Upfront T-Mobile Samsung Galaxy S24 5G 256GB Unlimited Data Installments (24 mos) Get up to $1000 off w/ trade-in on Go5G Plus/Next plan $92.50 per month with AutoPay

Feel free to check the best deals on Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ in the meantime.

Best Pixel Deals

Carrier Included phone Data Type Current deal Total price AT&T Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB Unlimited Data Installments (36 mos) Free w/ installments & trade-in an eligible smartphone on an unlimited plan $104.88 per month with AutoPay & Paperless billing + $30 Upfront Verizon Google Pixel 8 128GB Unlimited Data Installments (36 mos) Get up to $799.99 off with a new line on Unlimited Plus $80 per month with Auto-Pay & paperless discount + $35 Upfront T-Mobile Google Pixel 8 128GB Unlimited Data Installments (24 mos) Get $800 off this phone w/ new line on Go5G Plus or Go5G Next $90 per month with AutoPay Verizon Google Pixel 7a 128GB Unlimited Data Installments (36 mos) Get this phone free with a new line on Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan $80 per month with Auto-Pay & paperless discount + $35 Upfront

These are all the latest best deals offered by the carrier. For more details, you can visit their respective websites. Feel free to check the Verizon iPhone 15 trade deal.

Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: The ultimate winner

The best carrier partner between Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T. (Image via T-Mobile)

Although personal opinions may differ, considering all the details, we can say that T-Mobile stood out as the winner of the Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T battle. It provides a better 5G speed as compared to other competitors and offers a wide range of plans to select from.

That being said, the remaining carrier partners are not very far behind in the race. The Verizon plans are more compatible, and AT&T wins in terms of network availability.

