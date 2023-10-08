Verizon iPhone 15 trade-in prices, how to get, and more

With the launch of the iPhone 15, Verizon is offering some exciting trade-in deals that allow you to get the latest products in Apple's smartphone lineup for cheap. These trade-in deals apply to most iPhones, even those as old as the iPhone 5. Importantly, Apple's newest phones offer a significant change in physical features when compared to those released earlier as well.

This piece will shed light on all the information regarding the iPhone 15 deals on Verizon and how you can get them.

Best iPhone 15 trade-in deals on Verizon

You can trade in your iPhone with Verizon, even if it's an older model. However, don't anticipate that you'll earn close to its full value if you're selling an old mobile. The age of the device and its condition play a big role in determining its trade-in value. Thus, the newer it is, the better.

Importantly, you can also pay for the new iPhone models over 36 months with zero interest when trading a previous-gen phone. All the iPhone 15 versions' trade-in deals, along with the monthly payment options (for 36 months), are shown below:

Save up to $830 on these 15 deals:

128 GB : $829 ($23.05/month)

: $829 ($23.05/month) 256 GB : $929 ($25.83/month)

: $929 ($25.83/month) 512 GB: $1,129 ($31.38/month)

Save up to $930 on these 15 Plus deals:

128 GB : $929 ($25.83/month)

256 GB : $1,029.99 ($28.61/month)

: $1,029.99 ($28.61/month) 512 GB: $1,229.99 ($34.16/month)

Save up to $1,000 on these 15 Pro deals:

128 GB : $999.99 ($27.78/month)

256 GB : $1,099.99 ($30.56/month)

: $1,099.99 ($30.56/month) 512 GB : $1,299.99 ($36.12/month)

: $1,299.99 ($36.12/month) 1 TB: $1,499.99 ($41.67/month)

Save up to $1,000 on 15 Pro Max deals:

256 GB : $1199.99 ($33.34/month)

: $1199.99 ($33.34/month) 512 GB : $1399.99 ($38.89/month)

: $1399.99 ($38.89/month) 1 TB: $1599.99 ($44.45/month)

How to get the iPhone 15 trade-in offers at Verizon

Visit Verizon's official website, select your iPhone model and its condition, and get its value (Image via Verizon)

If you want to get the trade-in offers, visit Verizon's official website to find them. Subsequently, select your iPhone model and its condition to get the specific value.

Furthermore, you can trade in and upgrade to the latest Apple Watch Series 9 or Apple Watch Ultra 2 via Verizon for only $6 or $14 a month, respectively, while also receiving a chance to save 20% on select cases and screen protectors. To top it all off, enjoy a 25% discount on a MagSafe charger.

This year, the devices in the iPhone series have a primary 48MP camera, Dynamic Island — only available on the higher-end models previously — as well as USB-C for faster charging and data transfer. It's worth noting, however, that you're still able to use the standard MagSafe wireless option for charging.

These changes represent the biggest hardware upgrades that the company has made to its iPhone lineup recently. With increased curviness and a brighter display, 2023's Pro version also has a marginally better ultra-wideband chip to enhance its Find My options, as well as Roadside Assistance facilitated by satellite.

Along with those upgrades, several minor improvements have also been made to this year's models over the iPhone 14 variants.