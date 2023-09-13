Apple Watch Ultra 2: Release date, colors, prices, new bands, and more

Improving on the original flagship Watch Ultra released last year, the new Apple Watch Ultra 2 brings more features, better battery life, and new bands to the premium wearable lineup. The new flagship watch doesn't look too different from its predecessor. However, the insides have been completely swapped with a new S9 SiP that bundles a new Ultra Wideband location chip and a four-core neural engine for improved performance.

The screen has been upgraded to attain 3000 nits and go as low as one nit to allow flexibility. One of the biggest updates is the addition of the double tap feature that allows you to answer calls and swipe through notifications, besides performing other functions.

Many new additions make this wearable better than its predecessor and an option worthwhile over the new Apple Watch Series 9 lineup. In this article, we will review all the details of this new smartwatch to help catch up on the latest launches from the Cupertino, California-based tech giant.

When is Apple Watch Ultra 2 launching?

The new Ultra 2 was introduced on Tuesday in Apple's September 2023 event titled "Wonderlust." The watches are currently available for pre-order from the Apple Store and will start shipping on September 22. Besides this, users can also buy the smartwatch from leading retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Target once the device hits shelves next Friday.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 new colors

The Watch Ultra's face is only available in a light shade of grey, like the last gen. Previously, it was rumored that Apple would also offer the smartwatch in a dark shade. However, these leaks didn't materialize.

Besides the watch face, the bands are available in a bunch of colorways. You can choose between blue, indigo, and olive for the Alpine Loop, orange/beige, green/gray, blue/black for the Trail Loop, and blue, white, and orange for the Ocean Band.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 prices

Apple hasn't increased the prices with this gen, and the flagship-grade smartwatch can be purchased for $799. This pricing applies to any combination of the dial face and any band type or size.

Apple also offers easy financing features in their store. You can choose between a one-time payment of $799 or twelve payments of $66.58 each.