What to expect from Apple Watch Ultra 2 ahead of September 2023 reveal? Leaks and rumors explored

Apple is expected to launch a second-generation Watch Ultra in the September 12 event. Exactly a year ago, the original Ultra-grade smartwatch was revealed alongside the iPhone 14 series lineup. The Cupertino, California-based tech company is planning some upgrades to the premium wearable lineup with this year's version.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the new smartphone will feature improvements to the sensors and a new heart rate monitor. Besides, the smartwatch will also be powered by the new U2 chip built for this year's Apple Watch series.

In this article, we will go over the latest developments and leaks about the upcoming Watch Ultra 2, including its specs, features, expected prices, and more.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 specs

According to Gurman, the new premium-tier Apple Watch will feature multiple improvements over the original model. With newer sensors and components, the device is expected to double down on accuracy and speed. The new smartwatch will also feature an upgraded heart rate sensor for better fitness tracking.

Besides this, Apple will also phase out the U1 processor with the upcoming smartwatch lineup. A U2 chip is in line to be the driving force behind the new Watch that will bring better tracking performance and efficiency to users.

A black colorway is in line for the new Apple Watch. Moreover, there have been some rumors that the leather bands might be discontinued in favor of refreshed and more modern alternatives.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 release date

The new Apple Watch lineup will be introduced in the Wonderlust event scheduled for this Tuesday, September 12. The exact details of availability remain unknown. However, the new smartwatches will likely hit shelves a couple of weeks after the announcement, which could be towards the end of September.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 price

The premium-tier Ultra smartwatches from Apple cost a pretty penny. The first-generation version was introduced for a steep $799 or £849, which is expensive for a smartwatch. This year's revision is expected to cost the same, if not more.

All in all, the new Apple Watch lineup is lining up to be a minor iterative upgrade over last year's offerings. If you are already using any of them, you have no reason to jump ship to the newer gear.