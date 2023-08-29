Apple iPhone 15 launch event date announced for September

Cupertino, California-based tech giant Apple has finally revealed the details for its upcoming event, which is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 lineup. It will be hosted at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park. The invite for the event is titled “Wonderlust,” and although the iPhone 15 series is anticipated to be the main focus, attendees can expect the launch of other breathtaking products like the new Apple Watch.

All the details regarding the Apple launch event will be presented in this article.

Apple reveals date of official launch event for iPhone 15

Apple will host the event for its highly anticipated product launch on September 12 at 10 am PT. Invitations were sent out, and it is expected to make the announcement of the iPhone 15 lineup, the latest Apple Watches, and possibly more prominent gadgets.

The upcoming releases of the 15 and 15 Plus models are predicted to closely resemble the iPhone 14's design. Minor variations are expected, such as the replacement of the screen's notch with the Dynamic Island, which was initially introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro series. The standard Lightning port will also be swapped out for a USB-C port.

The Pro Max version of the iPhone 15 might be named Ultra, according to rumors predicting major changes. A titanium body, a periscope zoom lens, and an Action button are among the expected additions. Furthermore, the Pro models could see an increase in price.

The color possibilities for the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro lineup may have been hinted at by the inclusion of gray, blue, and black shades featuring the iconic Apple logo in the invite.

The tech giant is also rumored to unveil fresh iterations of its Series 9 smartwatches, coming in 41- and 45-millimeter sizes. These releases will coincide with the reveal of the new Apple Watch Ultra.

Apple launch event livestream details

The Apple event will occur on September 12 at 1 pm ET/10 am PT/10:30 pm IST. Importantly, it will be aired live on Apple's official YouTube channel, Apple TV, as well as on Apple's website.

Following the unveiling of the iPhone lineup on September 13, the expected shipping date will be 10 days later. There will be four models similar to the iPhone 14. However, according to 9to5Mac, the iPhone 15 Ultra may face shipping delays of three to four weeks.