Will iPhone 15 get a price hike? Rumors and possibilities explored

The anticipated iPhone 15 lineup is set to launch on September 13, 2023, with four models: 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. While rumors are swirling regarding major changes, many insiders predict a 3-4 week delay for the release of the highly anticipated Pro Max or Ultra version. As for pricing, there's talk among consumers that the latest models may come with a higher price tag. Importantly, these claims have been validated by numerous viable analysts.

The expected price for the iPhone 15 models and its rumors and leaks will be explored in this article, along with determining how much more costly it will be compared to the last iteration.

Apple might increase the price of iPhone 15 models

Tim Long, an analyst at Barclays, conversed with supply chain companies in Asia and has concluded that the forthcoming iPhone Pro models are likely to be pricier than their present counterparts.

The 15 Pro Max is assumed to have a markup of $100 to $200 compared to the 14 Pro Max, while the 15 Pro is anticipated to have a $100 hike in price compared to its last iteration. The standard models should, however, be priced similarly to the iPhone 14's standard models.

The US pricing for the upcoming iPhone lineup, according to Long's projections, may be anticipated as follows:

Version iPhone 14 iPhone 15 Standard $799 $799 Plus $899 $899 Pro $999 $1,099 Pro Max $1,099 $1,299

On the grapevine, it's being said that the iPhone 15 Pro Max is going to have some major enhancements in its Telephoto lens, thanks to periscope technology. With a zoom capacity of 5 to 6x, the Pro Max is going to outdo the iPhone 14 Pro models, which hit 3x.

Unfortunately, these improvements won't be seen in the smaller iPhone 15 Pro, which might make the Pro Max pricier than its counterpart. Experts speculate that this cutting-edge periscope lens technology is going to cost Apple around $50 more than the iPhone 14 Pro Max's materials budget.

Last year, Dan Ives predicted that the iPhone 14 series would see an increase in price. This year, he has again made a statement indicating that Apple plans to raise the prices of their next iPhones by $200. Ives is a respected Wall Street analyst and shared his insight on CNBC, lending further credibility to his claim.

The possibility of a price hike for the iPhone 15 has also been mentioned by Bloomberg reporters Debby Wu and Takashi Mochizuki.