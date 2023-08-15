5 new features coming to iPhone 15 cameras

iPhones have always been lauded for their impressive cameras, and the upcoming iPhone 15 collection is anticipated to make colossal strides in this realm. To distinguish its various models, Apple's strategy for 2023 includes incorporating additional camera capabilities, as indicated by recently unveiled reports.

When it comes to choosing a smartphone, consumers now prioritize camera quality, and historically, Apple has reigned supreme in this regard. Expected to launch sometime in September 2023, the upcoming lineup will likely include four models: the iPhone 15, 15 Pro, 15 Plus, and 15 Ultra.

This article will delve into the expected five best features coming to the iPhone 15 cameras.

Periscope lens, CMOS Image sensor, and three more upgrades coming to the iPhone 15 cameras

1) Periscope lens

According to rumors, Apple is preparing to equip the iPhone 15 Ultra versions with a periscope zoom lens. This advanced technology allows for optical zoom, which surpasses that of a typical telephoto lens, with the potential for 5x or even 10x zoom.

The periscope lens would significantly elevate the iPhone's zoom functionality, as the current Pro models are limited to 3x zoom. Improved optical zoom capabilities will be achievable with a "folded" telephoto lens system that avoids blurry digital zoom.

The standard zoom lens will be exclusive to the 15 Pro, leaving only the Wide and Ultra Wide lenses for the basic models.

2) 48 megapixel camera

Apple industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that the iPhone 15 and 15‌ Plus models will feature a new stacked sensor design on their 48-megapixel rear camera lens. This innovative design will allow for superior light capture.

Last year's iPhone 14 and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus featured a camera lens with only 12 megapixels, while the new lens on the latest model allows for 48-megapixel ProRAW photos to be captured. With these improvements, the image file can preserve details, and you'll have more flexibility when editing.

3) CMOS Image sensor

For the upcoming iPhone 15 standard models, the wide camera CIS will be upgraded to 48 MP. Meanwhile, Apple will adopt a new stacked CIS design. Sony has already increased CIS production by 100–120% to meet demand. Unfortunately, as a result of the production increase, which was done specifically for Apple, there has been a significant decrease in the high-end CIS supply for Android.

Sony's groundbreaking sensor doubles the saturation signal in each pixel, making it possible to capture more light and reduce both over and underexposure. The advantages of the "state-of-the-art" sensor are evident in portrait photography and other images with challenging backlighting.

4) Glass-plastic hybrid lens

The iPhone 15 base models are expected to feature a f/1.7 aperture, glass-plastic hybrid lens.

This lens will embrace a lone glass element and six plastic elements, but it won't be able to keep up with the f/1.5 aperture lens showcased in the iPhone 14 Plus.

Although this is a step down from the iPhone 14 Pro model's f/1.79 aperture, it still exceeds the capabilities of the older base models.

5) A17 Chipset

The A17 chipset in the iPhone 15 Pro models is expected to usher in some revolutionary changes. This means we have to bid farewell to the outdated 15x zoom feature on the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Digital photos will see a huge boost in quality with the upcoming chipset as the zoom range expands to an astounding 30x to 50x.

With a 35% efficiency boost and faster processing capabilities compared to the A16 chipset, the A17 chipset is ready to revolutionize photo clean-up at a higher zoom level.