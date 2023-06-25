5 most exciting features coming to Apple iPhone 15

We have already approached the halfway point of 2023, and Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 lineup at the upcoming launch event in September. Recent leaks, rumors, and official dummy reviews have given us an early look at the anticipated features of the upcoming iPhone. The lineup will sport four models, including the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Ultra.

The upcoming variants appear to have a refreshed design, with Apple introducing exciting new features. However, further price increases are likely, as the iPhone 15 is already expected to cost up to $899 in the United States, $100 more than the iPhone 14. Apple CEO Tim Cook recently expressed his thoughts on the subject, stating:

"The iPhone has become so integral into people’s lives. I think people are willing to really stretch to get the best they can afford in that category."

The release is highly anticipated, despite the price increases and other shenanigans. This is because fans will be getting their hands on some completely new features, in addition to the devices.

Action button, change of port, and 3 more exciting features coming to iPhone 15

1) Action button: A new addition to iPhone

The silent switch has been a hallmark of every iPhone model released in recent years. However, Apple is set to include a new action button on the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Ultra, similar to what you get on an Apple Watch Ultra.

It will be customizable and allow you to assign it to specific apps and functions. Therefore, you can just tap once or twice on it and conveniently perform different actions to elevate the user experience.

2) The iPhone will boast USB-C: No more Lightning ports

Apple will include USB-C on the iPhone 15 series after relying on the lightning port for years. However, some rumors claim that an authenticator chip will be present in the port and charging cables, which may restrict compatibility with non-Apple gadgets.

Additionally, according to some leaks, the iPhone 15's Type C port may only support USB 2.0 speeds. The faster USB 3.0 speeds are only expected for the Pro model.

iPhone 15 : USB 2.0 (480 Mbps)

: USB 2.0 (480 Mbps) iPhone 15 Pro: Thunderbolt 3 (40 Gbps)

3) Camera upgrade

The camera is consistently one of the best aspects of the iPhone, and it will continue to shine with the release of the next iteration. According to rumors, the entry-level iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models will come equipped with a 48-megapixel rear camera; additional sensors and specific lenses will also be improved.

With the 15 Pro Ultra, Apple is said to be including a Periscope Zoom module that would bump the optical zoom level from the current 3X to 6X. Furthermore, it will be using a higher-resolution sensor here, similar to what Google has done with the Pixel 7 Pro. Therefore, we could see a very usable 10X to 30X digital zoom on the 15 Pro Ultra.

Not only that, but the main sensor is rumored to be getting bigger. It will be close to 1/1.14 inch in size for better depth of field and also for better low-light performance.

4) New Titanium finish

The upcoming iPhone will get a new Titanium finish that will make it lighter and more durable. It will be the lightest iPhone that Apple has ever produced. The redesigned frame would be a bit more rounded, making both models more comfortable to hold.

The 15 Pro is also getting a bit smaller and more compact based on the recent dummy models revealed. For a more premium appearance, the non-Pro models are also expected to have frosted-glass backs.

Aside from this, the 15 Ultra will be shorter, narrower, and have a more rounded frame than the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which should make it noticeably more comfortable.

5) Thin bezels and Dynamic Island design

The body has not changed from the iPhone 12 to the iPhone 14, and features the same flat-sided stainless steel or aluminum sides with typical bezel sizes.

The iPhone 15 will, however, receive a new design, as every model will feature a Dynamic Island cutout. Furthermore, the curvature of the 15 Pro's body is expected to be more rounded, and the bezels around the phone will get thinner.

Although there is no official release date as of yet, the next iPhone will likely be released around September 2023, as has become Apple's pattern in recent years.

