ROG Phone 7 Ultimate vs Google Pixel 7 Pro: Which is the true Android king?

Asus announced the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate on April 13, 2023. The ultimate Android phone is meant to give gamers an unrivaled experience. The ROG series, as a leader in gaming phones, is recognized for its cutting-edge features and specifications, and the latest Asus flagship is no exception. Although not as popular as traditional smartphones, anybody who is passionate about mobile gaming has undoubtedly heard of the ROG series.

In this article, we'll compare the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate and the Google Pixel 7 Pro, two of the best Android flagship phones on the market right now. While each smartphone has unique traits, we'll analyze its features, attributes, and overall performance to determine who is the "true Android king."

Android Battle: ROG Phone 7 Ultimate vs Google Pixel 7 Pro - Who Reigns Supreme?

In this comparison, we'll take a look at the display, performance, camera, and battery life of the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate and the Google Pixel 7 Pro to see which one truly reigns supreme as the Android king.

Specification

Category Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate Google Pixel 7 Pro Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm) Google Tensor G2 (4mm) RAM 16GB 12GB Storage 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Display 6.78 Inches AMOLED, HDR10+, 1500 nits, 1080 x 2448 Pixels 6.7 Inches LTPO AMOLED, HDR10+, 1500 nits, 1440 x 3120 Pixels Operating System Android 13 Android 13 Rear Cameras 50 MP, f/1.9 (Main); 13 MP, f/2.2, 120˚ (Ultrawide); 8 MP, f/2.0 (Macro) 50 MP, f/1.9, OIS (Main); 12 MP, f/2.2, 126˚ (Ultrawide); 48 MP, f/3.5, 5x optical zoom, OIS (Telephoto) Front Camera 32 MP, f/2.5 10.8 MP, f/2.2 Video Recording [email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, [email protected]; gyro-EIS [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps; gyro-EIS Battery 6000 mAh 5000 mAh Charging Speed 65W 30W Fast Charging Price $1,550 $899

Display

The bigger 6.78-inch OLED display on the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate features a resolution of 2448 x 1080 pixels and a high refresh rate of up to 165Hz. It also includes a 720Hz touch sampling rate and a 20.4:9 aspect ratio. The Google Pixel 7 Pro, on the other hand, sports a slightly smaller 6.67-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It also comes with an LTPO panel, which lowers the refresh rate to save battery life.

Both devices produce vibrant colors and deep blacks — but the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate's larger screen size, higher refresh rate, and faster touch sampling rate make it ideal for gamers and multimedia enthusiasts — whereas the Google Pixel 7 Pro's energy-efficient display is an excellent choice for users who value battery life.

Performance

When it comes to performance, both the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate and the Google Pixel 7 Pro have amazing specifications that make them ideal for gaming and multitasking.

The Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate takes the lead with its powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 512GB UFS 4.0 storage, and 16GB LPDR5X RAM. They have also added an effective thermal solution that incorporates large graphite sheets, efficient thermal paste, and a modified vapor chamber with novel pathways and microscopic wicks. This cutting-edge cooling technology guarantees that the device's hardware performs optimally without overheating, allowing for excellent gaming performance.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro, on the other hand, comes with the new Tensor G2 chip, which is 60% quicker and 20% more power-efficient than the initial Tensor G1 chip seen in the Pixel 6 Pro. It also includes a Mali-G710 GPU, which boosts gaming performance significantly. Furthermore, it includes 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and storage choices of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, making it ideal for multitasking.

While both smartphones give exceptional performance, the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate's better cooling technology and X-Mode performance tuning make it the perfect choice for professional gamers.

Camera

The Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate comes with a Sony IMX766 50MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP macro camera. In addition, the selfie camera has been upgraded from 12MP to 32MP. Despite the lack of a dedicated telephoto lens, Asus uses the 50MP sensor to achieve 2x lossless zoom in strong light. Digital zoom is utilized in low-light conditions. The camera software has been improved, and a light trail mode for making creative photos has been included. While not the finest camera available, it is enough for most consumers who want a gaming phone.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro, meanwhile, has a triple rear camera arrangement that combines a 50MP main lens, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and an extra 48MP telephoto camera. In normal lighting circumstances, the 10.8MP front-facing camera works excellently. While it may take a few seconds for the processing to finish after snapping a shot, the combination of the trio lenses gives consumers a fantastic photography experience.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is largely considered to be the greatest phone for photography available at this price point.

Battery life

The Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate features a larger battery capacity of 6000mAh, which is divided into two 3000mAh halves. It also has a quick charging technology that provides 65W power output and can charge completely in less than 45 minutes. It also offers a bypass mode that allows the phone to be powered directly through a wired connection, bypassing the battery and lowering heat.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro has a slightly smaller 5000mAh battery than the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate. The Pixel 7 Pro supports fast charging and may be charged quickly when using a 30W power brick. When connected via wire, it can be charged at a maximum rate of 23W. It also supports wireless charging rates of up to 23W and reverse wireless charging.

With normal usage, users may expect a battery life of 7-8 hours. However, it can last up to 72 hours thanks to the Extreme Battery Saver feature.

Conclusion

While both the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate and the Google Pixel 7 Pro are outstanding Android smartphones, the prior is the best pick for gamers due to its bigger screen, improved cooling technology, and faster charging.

Meanwhile, the better camera system and energy-efficient display of the Google Pixel 7 Pro make it the perfect pick for photography fans and consumers who prioritize battery life.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes