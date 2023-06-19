Should you buy an iPhone 14 or wait for iPhone 15?

It's been a few months since the iPhone 14's launch in September 2022, and we can already get a good enough glimpse of the iPhone 15. A few leaks show it's expected to launch in September 2023. Hence, if you're looking to buy an iPhone 14 right now, there are some prominent reasons you should wait. However, a few other things are unavailable on the base model compared to the Pro model.

In this article, we will thoroughly explain why you should wait for the iPhone 15 and a few other reasons why you can buy an iPhone 14 right now.

Why should you wait for the new iPhone 15?

New design

The iPhone body has remained unchanged from the iPhone 12 to the iPhone 14. Apple will change the upcoming iPhone models' form factors this year with some new designs. Here are a few examples of potential new changes:

The phone's bezels will become thinner.

There will be rounded curves in the body.

It will boast the new Dynamic Island design instead of a regular notch.

It is anticipated to have a frosted glass back, giving basic models a premium look.

Wow @Sashabeliy501 iPhone 15 Ultra prototype lit up



Visually - more rounded frames, new design of the "Mute" switch and Type-C. iPhone 15 Ultra prototype lit upVisually - more rounded frames, new design of the "Mute" switch and Type-C. 📱 iPhone 15 Ultra prototype lit upVisually - more rounded frames, new design of the "Mute" switch and Type-C. https://t.co/cn6wgffG0A

Materials are changed

The iPhone 14 is made of stainless steel and is a little heavier than the upcoming iPhone 15. Since Apple is altering its materials, it will have a lighter titanium frame, resulting in a stronger and more scratch-resistant body. As it is lighter, holding the phone should be more comfortable. Hence, these will be Apple's lightest iPhones ever.

The finish will reportedly be more matte, according to rumors. Due to the titanium, it will likely have a slightly improved grip and be less likely to accumulate fingerprints. Durability will also be improved.

New USB-C port

All iPhone 15's models will feature a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port. This will be one of the biggest changes in Apple's history. It's expected to support Thunderbolt 3 only on iPhone 15 Pro models. Hence, it will improve the wired transfer and video output user experiences.

Thunderbolt 3 will not be available in the standard models, despite having a USB-C port. Because it will have USB 2.0, the data transfer rate will be the same as the Lightning port.

Camera upgrade

The camera is consistently a standout feature of new iPhones. Rumors suggest that the entry-level iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models, which will be released this year, will have a 48-megapixel rear camera lens. It will also receive improvements to other sensors and individual lenses.

This sensor lets you capture photos and videos with a 2X optical zoom. However, the telephoto zoom range on the Pro Max will be more extended. It is rumored to get a new 6X optical zoom. Furthermore, it is expected to include "periscope lenses," allowing up to double optical zoom.

Price

Apple may reduce the price of standard iPhone 15 models. According to a few leaks and rumors, the price will be reduced by up to $50. However, if you want to buy one of the Pro models, the price will rise by about $100–$200.

Why should you buy the iPhone 14 and not wait for the iPhone 15?

Price

Crucially, when the new iPhone launches, we can see significant price drops on older iPhones. Hence, you may be able to get the iPhone 14 at a reasonable price. Additionally, the new titanium frame of the upcoming iPhone may raise its price a bit compared to the iPhone 14.

Lack of Thunderbolt 3 and cons of USB-C

Although the upcoming Pro models will feature Thunderbolt 3 to ensure faster and more efficient data transfer, the iPhone 15 standard models will not support it. It's still going to support USB 2.0. It will now have USB-C, but the data transfer speeds will be limited to 480 MB/s because of USB 2.0.

Additionally, USB-C might be a downgrade for you if many of your products do not use it now. Therefore, you must purchase all necessary adapters or brand-new gadgets that are USB-C compatible.

To ensure that you can continue using your cables and accessories for the upcoming few years, purchasing an iPhone 14 today should make more sense.

Chipset

Every year, Apple introduces new iPhone models with an exclusive chipset, which improves energy efficiency and a few other areas. Although the iPhone 15 Pro models will receive a new 3nm A17 Bionic chip, the standard model will feature an A16 Bionic chip. So, you will not receive the most recent upgrade.

The A15 Bionic still powers the iPhone 14, so it can be considered a minor upgrade.

It should go without saying that waiting for the iPhone 15 will result in a more feature-rich, faster, and better camera-equipped phone. However, there are a few things to remember when purchasing an iPhone standard model instead of a Pro model.

In light of some of these crucial facts, purchasing an iPhone 14 today may still seem reasonable from your perspective.

