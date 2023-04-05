Best Apple iPhone, iPad, and accessories deals in April 2023

It goes without saying that Apple products are some of the best examples of premium technology, but purchasing a ravishing iPhone Pro or iPad Pro can easily burn a hole in your pocket. To make it easier on your budget and grab benefits, you can keep track of the best monthly deals that third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy offer on the company's most popular mobile devices.

Fortunately, Amazon has slashed prices on multiple items, including iPhones, iPads, wearables, and accessories. While the most attractive Apple deals are hosted on Amazon, certain products sport higher discounts on Best Buy and Walmart. You can also grab attractive trade values via Verizon, AT&T, and other network carriers.

Unmissable April 2023 deals for Apple iPhone and iPad

iPhone

When it comes to Apple’s smartphones, you can save a considerable amount of money by purchasing an iPhone through carrier-locked monthly installments and trading in an old device. Here are all the available carrier offers on the iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and iPhone 12 at a glance:

Verizon

Up to $800 trade-in credits with certain 5G unlimited plans

Buy an iPhone and get up to $800 off on the second

iPhone 14 Plus for $5 per month and a $200 gift card if you switch to Verizon from a different carrier

Get iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone SE 3 (2022), and iPhone 12 for free with qualified unlimited plans

AT&T

Get an iPhone 14 (standard model) for free with qualifying unlimited plans

Get up to $800 trade-in value on iPhone 14 Plus, Pro, and Pro Max models

iPhone 13 at $15 per month (no trade-in required)

iPhone 12 Mini at $8.75 per month (50% off and no trade-in required)

iPhone SE 3 (2022) at $5 per month (no trade-in required)

T-Mobile

Get iPhone 14 Pro for free by adding a Magenta MAX via 24 monthly bill credits and trading in an eligible device, plus a free Apple TV+ subscription.

Get 4 iPhone 14 phones for free via 24 monthly bill credits. You need to add 4 lines and trade in 4 qualifying devices to avail of this offer. Get 4 lines for $25/line if you switch to T-Mobile.

Up to 50% on iPhone 12 via 24 monthly bill credits when on a qualifying plan

Get iPhone 13 for free by adding a Magenta MAX via 24 monthly bill credits and trading your old phone

Save up to $730 on iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, or iPhone 13 Mini via 24 monthly bill credits by adding a Magenta MAX plan and trading your old phone.

Best Buy

Up to $1000 off on iPhone 14 models upon trading an eligible device and buying a qualifying plan (Verizon)

Up to $800 off on iPhone 14 models upon trading an eligible device and buying a qualifying plan (AT&T)

Up to $1000 off on iPhone 14 models upon trading an eligible device and buying a qualifying plan (T-Mobile)

You can also check out offers from Mint Mobile and Xfinity Mobile.

iPad

Amazon

Get the iPad Air 2022 64 GB Blue (Wi-Fi only) at $499 (17% off) Grab the 2022 iPad Air 256 GB Purple, Space Grey, Starlight (Wi-Fi only) at $649 (13% off) The iPad Air 2022 64 GB Purple, Space Grey, Starlight, Pink (Wi-Fi+Cellular) is available at $649 (13% off) The iPad Air 2022 256 GB Purple, Starlight, Pink (Wi-Fi+Cellular) is available at $649 (13% off) The 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2022 128GB Space Grey (Wi-Fi only) is available at 5% off. Get the 11-inch iPad Pro 128GB Silver (Wi-Fi only) at 6% off. The 10.2-inch iPad (9th gen, 2021) 64GB Wi-Fi is available at $269 only (18% off).

Best Buy

10.9-Inch iPad Air (M1 chip) 256GB Wi-Fi only at $649 ($100 off) Last-gen iPad Pro (M1 chip) at up to $800 off

Best deals on iPhone and iPad accessories and wearables

Here are some of the best deals on Apple accessories you can grab right now:

Apple Watch

Want to buy a new smartwatch from Apple? Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart have just the deals you need right now.

Amazon

Watch Series 8 (GPS only) at $359 (16% off) Watch Series 8 (GPS+cellular) with Gold Stainless Steel Case and Gold Milanese Loop at $729 (premium smartwatch at 9% off) Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular 41mm) with Red Aluminum Case and Red Sport Band at $429 (14% off) All Watch models at up to 14% off Ultra (GPS + Cellular): Save $50 at checkout on select color and size variants Watch SE 2 (GPS + Cellular, 40 mm) with Midnight Aluminum Case & Midnight Sport Band at $239 (20% off, lowest price in 30 days) Watch SE 2 (GPS + Cellular, 40 mm) with Starlight Aluminum Case & Starlight Sport Band at $249 (17% off, lowest price in 30 days) Watch SE GPS-only models available for $219 (12% off, lowest price in 30 days for some variants)

Best Buy

Watch Series 8: $70 off on all models Watch SE 2: $30 off on all models

Walmart

Watch Series 8: $70 off on select models Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS at $199

AirPods

Best Buy

Get AirPods 3rd gen (latest model) at $149.99 ($20 off) Get AirPods 2nd gen with Charging Case at $99 ($30 off) Grab the AirPods Max at $479 ($20 off)

Amazon

Get AirPods 3rd gen (latest model) at $149.99 ($20 off) AirPods 2nd gen with Lightning Charging Case at $99 (38% off) AirPods Pro 2nd gen with MagSafe Charging Case at $199 (20% off) AirPods Max at $479 (13% off)

AirTags, Apple Pencil, and other accessories

Amazon has listed exciting discounts on a pack of 4 AirTags, Apple Pencil, Apple Magic Keyboard, and more accessories for your iPhone and iPad. Here are the best deals you can avail right now:

4-pack AirTags at $89.99, down from $99.99 Apple Pencil (2nd gen) at $112.89 (12% discount) Magic Keyboard (US English) with Numeric Keypad at $107 (17% discount) Magic Keyboard (US English) with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad at $159 (11% discount) 20W USB-C Power Adapter at $15 (18% off) 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter at $52 (12% off) USB-C to Lightning cable at $17 (11% off) MagSafe Charger at $31 (21% off) EarPods Headphones with 3.5mm Plug at $16 (43% off) EarPods Headphones with Lightning Connector at $18 (38% off) Up to 46% off on iPhone cases with MagSafe Magic Trackpad at $112 (13% discount) Magic Mouse at $70 (10% discount)

You can also check out a few discounts on third-party accessories, available on Amazon and Best Buy. These platforms also offer discounts on refurbished Apple products that you can consider.

Follow Sportskeeda to keep track of monthly Apple price drops, as well as other gaming and technology-related updates.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes