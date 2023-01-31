5 best Magsafe accessories for the iPhone 14 Pro

The iPhone 14 Pro has a lot of features hardware and software-wise, but none amplify the utility of the device like the magnetic coil at the back. It is placed around the wireless charging coil, and since it is magnetic, this custom-made coil supports several accessories that are useful for the iPhone 14 Pro.

Some of the accessories provide increased usage from the iPhone, while others improve the ergonomics. In this article, we’ll cover five of the best and must-have accessories for the iPhone 14 Pro, which not only enhance the device’s endurance, but also adds a few functions to it. Let’s take a look.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views. Affiliate links for the products mentioned are present.

Magnetic wireless charger, PopSockets, and 3 other must-have Magsafe accessories for your iPhone 14 Pro

1) Magnetic wireless charger (for $19.99)

Wireless charging turned out to be an excellent boon for the masses since it eliminated the need to locate a charger and find an outlet. One could simply place their phone in a wireless charging set-up after installing it in the outlet and forget it ever existed.

These wireless chargers do have one downside. Any accidental knocks and the phone would go flying down. Magnetic wireless chargers eliminate this issue by locking the phone in place using magnets. Thus, these are definitely worth investing in for your brand new iPhone 14 Pro.

2) PopSockets PopGrip for MagSafe (for $29.99)

With PopSockets PopGrip Magsafe accessory, one no longer needs a militarized case to experience this kind of utility. All those cases that come with a grip at the back are extremely bulky and unwieldy to hold.

The PopGrip case, however, can be easily used without a case or with a thin variant. Furthermore, the grip can be easily adjusted for reach for any kind of hand size for the iPhone 14 Pro, unlike cases with prebuilt grips at the back.

3) OHLPRO Magnetic Wireless Car Charger Mount (for $33.89)

This new accessory from OHLPRO is a godsend for people who use map navigation on the go and would like to charge their device while doing so. Amazingly, this 15 W wireless magnetic charger and stand can be mounted on the dashboard of your car, or air vents for air conditioning.

Coming at a price of $33.89, this simple tool is an amazing accessory and value for money. This is espeically a must-have for people who need their devices at the maximum possible battery percentage, while being able to use them effectively.

4) Anker 622 Magnetic battery (for $38.61)

The iPhones were infamous once upon a time for their poor battery endurance, but that changed with the 11th series and above. Still, even though the modern iPhone 14 Pro boasts amazing battery life, there are times when you need extra power at hand.

That extra power is even better if it doesn’t handicap your device by putting it down in one place for charging. This is where the Anker 622 Magsafe battery pack comes into the picture and provides 5000 mAh of power on the go.

5) Pelican Magnetic Wallet and Card holder ($39.99)

In the age of digitisation, paper money seems to be losing relevance to digital currency. This holds true not just for developed countries but also several developing nations. Interestingly, credit and debit cards are still relevant today, as they are a form of paperless currency.

The Pelican Magnetic Card holder enables one to carry several debit cards, credit cards and identification without having to carry an additional wallet. Magnetically linked to an iPhone, the Pelican case becomes a utilitarian extension of it.

These five accessories for the iPhone4 Pro add to the experience of owning the device and amplify the utilities that can be obtained from a modern smartphone. Apple may have hindered simplicity by removing the 3.5 mm jack, but the magnetic ring has given much more value in terms of usage.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

