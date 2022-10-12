iPhone 14 101: Should you upgrade to Apple's latest flagship or stick to its predecessor?

Ever since Apple launched the iPhone 14 last month, conscious tech savvies have been wondering whether or not to grab the attractive upgrade. The latest flagship device has been heavily accused of featuring minimal improvement over its predecessor. Yet, some of its new features could still appeal to fans.

Read on to find out whether switching to Apple's latest flagship smartphone is a good idea or not.

iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Is it worth the upgrade?

The 14 series boasts a bigger screen, a longer-lasting battery, a better camera, and more that one cannot avoid. The premium models come with Apple's newest and most powerful bionic chipset.

The company also promises more durability with the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro. That said, the iPhone 13 doesn't seem much weaker than the new basic model in terms of specifications. Below is a concise comparison between the major features of the two devices in question.

Display and build

When it comes to displays, both phones feature the exact same specifications. They come with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display featuring a resolution of 2532 x 1170p at 460 PPI. Both displays support HDR and True Tone and come with fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating.

Both models are almost identical in terms of builds, with the new iPhone slightly thicker.

Processor

Both iPhones feature the same A15 bionic chip from Apple with a negligible difference in the number of GPU cores. The difference in performance output due to this is expected to be negligible.

Battery life

The battery life and quality of both phones are also at par. According to official specifications, the difference in audio playback is about five hours, while the difference in video playback stands at only an hour. In practice, one may not feel the difference at all.

Camera

The primary camera of the iPhone 13 features a 12MP sensor with an f/1.6 aperture, while the new iPhone features the same sensor with an f/1.5 aperture. Both rear cameras come with the same ultra-wide lens and flash specs.

The front camera on the iPhone 14 features a wider aperture, which may appeal to fans. Apple also promises better low-light camera performance with its latest flagship. However, one may not notice a major difference anyway.

Detailed spec comparison

Specifications iPhone 14 iPhone 13 Build Ceramic shield front Aluminum mid-frame IP68 dust and water resistance Ceramic shield frontAluminum mid-frameIP68 dust and water resistance Dimensions and weight 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8mm 172g 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.6mm 174g Display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED Display 2532 x 1170p resolution, 460PPI Fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED Display2532 x 1170p resolution, 460PPIFingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating Processor Apple A15 Bionic 6-core CPU 2 performance cores 4 efficiency cores 5-core GPU 16-core Neural Engine Apple A15 Bionic6-core CPU2 performance cores4 efficiency cores4-core GPU16-core Neural Engine Battery Up to 20 hours of video playback Up to 16 hours of video streaming Up to 80 hours of audio playback Up to 19 hours of video playback Up to 15 hours of video streaming Up to 75 hours of audio playback Rear Camera Primary: 12MP f/1.5, sensor-shift OIS Ultra-wide: 12MP f/2.4, 120-degree FoV Primary: 12MP f/1.6 sensor-shift OIS Ultra-wide: 12MP f/2.4, 120-degree FoV Front Camera 12MP f/1.9, autofocus with Focus Pixels 12MP f/2.2, autofocus with Focus Pixels

Is iPhone 14 worth it?

Upgrading to an iPhone 14 from its predecessor may not be a wise choice. The new iPhone is selling at a starting price of $800, which is pretty costly considering the mere differences.

Unless the smartphone's new Crash Detection feature and slightly better low-light camera performance appeal to you, there's no intriguing reason to upgrade to an iPhone 14 from an iPhone 13. This also applies to anyone looking to upgrade from an iPhone 12 or a flagship Android phone. Instead, one can take their chances with the 14 Pro or 14 Pro Max for an upgrade.

The new premium models come with features that could be worth an upgrade from last year's basic model. However, skip on upgrading to this year's premiums if you can get your hands on the now-discontinued iPhone 13 Pro or 13 Pro Max, which are now expected to be available at eye-catching discounts.

