We are less than 90 days away from the new iPhone launch, and the rumor mill is working overtime regarding iPhone 15 series, especially the iPhone 15 Ultra. Typically, the lineup should comprise the vanilla iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, there has been some speculation that Apple might replace the top-end iPhone 15 Pro Max with iPhone 15 Ultra this year.

Do keep in mind that there have been rumors that an iPhone Ultra might not happen until 2024. It’s advised to take these rumors with a pinch of salt.

Having said that, the curiosity around 15 Ultra is peaking, evident from the sheer number of leaks pouring in. If you are curious about the iPhone 15 Ultra, we have compiled all the leaked and rumored details here for you.

Is iPhone 15 Ultra confirmed?

While it’s common knowledge by now that Apple is working on an iPhone Ultra, it’s unknown whether it will come in 2023 as part of the iPhone 15 series or in 2024 as iPhone 16 Ultra. However, that doesn’t stop the rumor mill from churning.

We have a truckload of rumors and speculations regarding the upcoming iPhone 15 Ultra. Here is everything we know about the upcoming iPhone 15 Ultra.

iPhone 15 Ultra display and design

Zero Chills @nyaika256 yeah or Nah on this Iphone 15 ultra render ? yeah or Nah on this Iphone 15 ultra render ? https://t.co/hxOdUzk9Sa

There have been reports that all iPhone 15 series models, including 15 Ultra, will feature Dynamic Island. Apple is likely to stick with the 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. As of now, not much is known about the display apart from these.

As for the design, there have been rumors that the 15 Ultra might come with a titanium chassis, making it extremely durable. Additionally, there have been talks about haptic buttons replacing the physical buttons on the upcoming iPhones, USB Type-C port, dual front cameras, and more.

iPhone 15 Ultra performance and software

Coming to performance, we can expect the high-end iPhones, including the 15 Ultra, to feature the next generation Apple A17 Bionic chipset. Speculations are rife that the base iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will retain the Apple A16 Bionic chipset from the current generation iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

On the other hand, the 15 Pros and 15 Ultra will flaunt the next-generation A17 Bionic chipset from Apple. The A17 Bionic chipset is said to be fabricated using TSMC's second-generation 3nm process.

There are also reports that Apple might use its proprietary 5G modem and LPDDR5 RAM in the high-end iPhone 15 series devices. The smartphone might also feature an enhanced 7nm U2 ultra wideband chipset to integrate Apple Vision Pro support.

As for the software, the 15 Ultra will boot the latest iOS 17 out of the box. If you are curious about what the latest update brings to the table, download and install the iOS 17 developer beta or participate in the public beta in July by signing up for the Apple Beta Software Program.

iPhone 15 Ultra cameras

TECHNOLOGY INFO @TECHINFO45 iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max (or 15 Ultra)



6.7" 120Hz ProMotion XDR M13 OLED Display and Narrower screen bezels with Dynamic Island



Apple A17 Bionic SoC with 8GB LPDDR5 Ram & 1TB Storage



48MP Camera set-up (15 Ultra will cover built-in Periscope telephoto sensor) iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max (or 15 Ultra)6.7" 120Hz ProMotion XDR M13 OLED Display and Narrower screen bezels with Dynamic Island Apple A17 Bionic SoC with 8GB LPDDR5 Ram & 1TB Storage48MP Camera set-up (15 Ultra will cover built-in Periscope telephoto sensor) https://t.co/Jj5fg1ixOQ

One of the major rumors about the 15 Ultra’s camera setup is that it may come with a periscope-style telephoto lens. Industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had earlier predicted that the periscope lens might find its way to iPhone 14 Pro series with a 5x or 6x optical zoom, which didn't turn out to be true. There are now speculations that high-end iPhone models, including the 15 Ultra, might feature the periscope lens.

There are also talks of the 15 Ultra getting an 8P primary camera lens. However, this might not be the case since Apple just switched to 7P main lens on iPhone 14 Pro series.

Rumors also suggest that Apple might bring an advanced Sony sensor with double the pixel saturation. This will improve the exposure levels offered by 15 Ultra. Apart from these, there is no word on the resolution and lenses that Apple might equip the smartphone with. However, some leaks claim it will be a 48MP main camera on the iPhone 15 Ultra.

When will iPhone 15 Ultra come?

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, there might not be any 15 Ultra this year, and the Ultra variant might be a part of the iPhone 16 series in 2024. However, there have also been numerous reports that it might come with the iPhone 15 series. At this point, the release date of the 15 Ultra seems to be up in the air.

However, if it does launch this year, it will come alongside iPhone 15 series in September 2023. There are rumors that Apple might replace the top-end iPhone 15 Pro Max with it.

What will be iPhone 15 Ultra price?

As the name suggests, 15 Ultra would be the top-of-the-line model in the series. According to LeaksApplePro, it might start at $1,199 at the least. A more recent leak suggests that the iPhone 15 Ultra might be $100-$200 more expensive than the $1,099 iPhone 14 Pro Max.

There you have it! This is everything we know so far about the rumored 15 Ultra. While it’s not concrete whether the Cupertino-based tech giant will launch the Ultra variant this year, the anticipation and hype surrounding it are running high.

Poll : 0 votes