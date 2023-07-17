Will iPhone 15 have A16 or A17 Bionic chip? Expected performance boost and more explored

Apple plans to release the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro with significant changes to both the external design and internal specifications later this year. It is anticipated that the base models will come equipped with the latest A16 Bionic chip, while the Pro versions will feature the upgraded A17 Bionic chip, developed using TSMC's advanced 3nm technology.

Users can anticipate significant improvements in terms of both performance and power efficiency with the adoption of the latest chip. However, the interesting thing is that this version of the chip is said to have some notable distinctions from the one that will be produced in 2024.

Concerning recent leaks and rumors, this article aims to shed light on the highly anticipated Bionic chip that will be featured in the upcoming iPhone.

iPhone 15 to feature the A17 Bionic chip

Joe Rossignol @rsgnl

- USB-C port

- A customizable Action button like Apple Watch Ultra

- Titanium frame with brushed finish

- A17 Bionic chip based on TSMC's 3nm process for significant performance + power efficiency improvements

- Thinner bezels MacRumors.com @MacRumors iPhone 15 Pro’s Top Rumored Features: USB-C Port, Titanium, and More macrumors.com/2023/07/11/iph… by @rsgnl Key new features rumored for the iPhone 15 Pro:- USB-C port- A customizable Action button like Apple Watch Ultra- Titanium frame with brushed finish- A17 Bionic chip based on TSMC's 3nm process for significant performance + power efficiency improvements- Thinner bezels twitter.com/MacRumors/stat…

Apple's anticipated next-generation A17 Bionic chip will power the forthcoming iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, leading the way as the first A-series chip manufactured with a groundbreaking 3-nanometer process. With an anticipated major boost in both performance and efficiency, this next-level chip surpasses the 5nm technique utilized for its predecessors, the A14, A15, and A16 chips.

Unfortunately, the standard models of the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will still possess last year's A16 Bionic.

A recent viable leak claims that Apple is planning a switch from TSMC's N3B process to N3E for the A17 chip in 2024. This cost-cutting measure may impact efficiency levels, as the initial A17 Bionic chip will be manufactured using the N3B process.

Apple Cycle @theapplecycle According to Bloomberg, the upcoming A17 Bionic chip with a smaller 3nm engraving process will require 35% less power while also providing better performance than the previous 4nm and 5nm chips. 3nm chips just entered in the mass production phase, supplied by TSMC.

The N3E version of the chip, which is not very likely for the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and ‌15 Pro‌ Max's product cycle, could potentially be saved for the standard iPhone 16 and ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus models next year, if at all. This raises a concern about the impact on the iPhone's battery life compared to the N3B version of the chip.

Will the iPhone 15 be more expensive?

With the leak being a nonfactor, it was widely assumed that an increased price for the iPhone was on the horizon. As the generations progress, we are surely granted fresh components and operating systems, which entail an updated iOS, minuscule chips, sophisticated screens, enhanced cameras, and additional perks.

Expected prices for the iPhone 15 lineup (128GB variant):

15 : $799

: $799 15 Plus : $999

: $999 15 Pro : $1099

: $1099 15 Ultra: $1299

It's important to note the exorbitant expenses piled up during the research and development stages and the subsequent task of compressing these chips to meet the dimensions of an iPhone. Little room remains for the technology giant to uphold last year's retail price, as the A17 Bionic is being mass-produced on a cutting-edge node, and the costs associated with that will undeniably accumulate.