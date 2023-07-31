5 best features coming to iPhone 15 

As the iPhone 15's release approaches in a mere few months, it's worth mentioning that four models will be hitting the market, all in the exact sizes as the iPhone 14 lineup. The multitude of suppliers and abundance of leaks allow for informed speculation regarding the noteworthy features that will be incorporated into the upcoming iPhone.

Nonetheless, akin to the iPhone 14 series, it appears that the most remarkable attributes will solely grace the iPhone 15 Pro models, thereby validating the higher price point.

In this comprehensive article, we will be discussing the five most notable features of the upcoming iPhone models.

Camera sensors, Zoom capability, and three of the best upgrades coming to the iPhone 15 models

1) Camera sensors

The upcoming iPhone is expected to boast Sony's latest image sensors (Image via MacRumors)

There are whispers in the tech community that the upcoming lineup of the iPhone 15 might just boast Sony's latest and greatest 48-megapixel "state of the art" sensors. It seems that even though the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max rocked 48-megapixel sensors last year, this time around, Apple is planning to go even wider with the focal length.

Now, with this new development, the sensor can capture even more light, resulting in enhanced picture quality in low-light conditions. As a result, it will outperform the 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max in terms of clarity and noise reduction for low-light photography.

2) Zoom capability

There's a rumor going around that the iPhone 15 Ultra is getting a significant boost to its zoom game. Word on the street is that we might be seeing a hefty optical zoom upgrade, clocking in at a solid 5x or 6x. Compared to the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max's measly 3x telephoto zoom, it's quite the leap.

Similar to its Android competitors, Apple is now incorporating optical zoom capabilities. With a 5x optical zoom on the Google Pixel and a whopping 10x optical zoom on the S23 Ultra by Samsung, the iPhone 15 will be ready to compete.

3) A17 Chipset

The 15x zoom we currently have on the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be left behind, as the upcoming iPhone 15 will introduce the A17 chipset. This will revolutionize digital pictures, allowing zoom capabilities between 30x and 50x for digital images.

Expected to be faster and with an increased efficiency of 35% compared to the A16 Chipset, the new A17 chipset, along with its upgraded engine, will do a fantastic job of cleaning up any photos taken at 30x or 50x zoom. Additionally, being one of the first 3nm chipsets on the market, it promises enhanced performance.

4) Battery life

Comparison between different iPhones' battery lives (Image via MacRumors)

The battery life inside the iPhone 15 is also getting huge upgrades.

Compared to last year's base model, the iPhone 15 is set to receive a battery of 3877 milliamps, representing an increase of 18%.

The battery on the 15 Plus is in for a boost—a whopping 14% increase, making it a total of 4912 milliamps, as opposed to the 4325 milliamp battery we were given last year.

Compared to the 3200 milliamps, the 15 Pro will get 3650 milliamps.

Last year's battery was 4323 milliamps, but this year the 15 Ultra is getting an upgrade to 4852 milliamps.

Additionally, murmurs are circulating that point to the iPhone 15 line-up featuring a groundbreaking arrangement of batteries. This innovative stacking technique is believed to significantly enhance charging speed while simultaneously extending battery life. Essentially, each battery cell will receive individual charges, resulting in an overall longer-lasting battery.

5) USB-C Port

Apple is finally going to replace the Lightning port on the iPhone with a USB-C port. According to rumors, the 15 Pro and 15 Ultra will feature USB 3.0 or possibly even Thunderbolt 3 (up to 40 Gbps) transfer capabilities on this new port.

With the new port on the bottom, transferring videos, pictures, or any data from your iPhone to a computer can be done in a jiffy. This significantly upgraded feature, along with larger batteries, also suggests that charging times for the iPhone 15 this year may be faster.

This concludes our list of the five best features coming to the upcoming iPhone models.