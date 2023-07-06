What to expect from Apple iPhone 15's battery life

A leak surrounding the battery capacities of the Apple iPhone 15 lineup has surfaced. Since we're only a couple of months away from the lineup's launch, there have been a lot of rumors and speculation about it. The latest leak reveals the battery sizes of the entries, from the iPhone 15 all the way up to the iPhone 15 Pro Max. It also discloses how much larger they are compared to last year's models.

This article thoroughly explores the leak regarding the Apple iPhone 15's battery and other important details.

What Apple iPhone 15's battery life looks like, according to leak

The iPhone 15 lineup will feature significantly larger batteries, according to ITHome. Here is a chart of all the battery sizes of all of the models:

2021 2022 2023 iPhone 13: 3227 mAh iPhone 14: 3279 mAh iPhone 15: 3877 mAh iPhone 13 mini: 2406 mAh iPhone 14 Plus: 4325 mAh iPhone 15 Plus: 4912 mAh iPhone 13 Pro: 3095 mAh iPhone 14 Pro: 3200 mAh iPhone 15 Pro: 3650 mAh iPhone 13 Pro Max: 4352 mAh iPhone 14 Pro Max: 4323 mAh iPhone 15 Pro Max: 4852 mAh

The iPhone 15 will reportedly have a 3877 mAh battery, which is 18% higher compared to last year's model. The iPhone 15 Plus, on the other hand, is expected to get a 14% larger battery. It will have a 4912 mAh battery, compared to the 4325 mAh in last year's model.

Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 15 Pro is expected to get 3650 mAh (compared to 3200 mAh in the 14 Pro). Finally, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will reportedly have a 4852 mAh battery, compared to the 4323 mAh in last year's model, marking a size increase of about 12%.

It's crucial to note that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature a ProMotion display. This is a massive upgrade from the 60 Hz display in the iPhone 15 Plus and the iPhone 14 Plus. Hence, despite having a slightly smaller battery than the 15 Plus, the Pro Max will save a lot of power.

Furthermore, the 15 Pro Max will feature the new 3nm A17 chipset, which is expected to be even more efficient than the A16. Hence, with all of this considered, we can speculate that users will see 15% to 20% more battery life than what they got last year with the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Based on this leak, Apple looks set to blow away its competition. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to raise the bar again with its efficient chip and larger battery. Although the official release date of the Apple iPhone 15 lineup has not been confirmed, it will likely arrive in mid-September this year.

