Will iPhone 15 charging port be Lightning or USB-C? All rumors explored 

As Apple's release of the iPhone 15 approaches with haste, a myriad of rumors and insider glimpses concerning its characteristics have inundated the cyber realm. The utmost query that occupies the thoughts is: will this upcoming iteration abide by the dependable and enduring Lightning port or dare to undertake the audacious maneuver of transitioning to a USB-C port?

Presently, the USB-C port has become the standard for gadgets that are not exclusive to iOS devices. Therefore, if Apple were to embark upon this transition, it would engender a captivating juncture in the vast annals of the iPhone's legacy.

Concerning the charging port of the upcoming iPhone, this article delves into the recent rumors.

Will the iPhone 15 charging port be USB-C?

According to reliable sources, all of the upcoming iPhone 15 models will feature USB-C ports. That means Apple is set to finally get rid of the Lightning ports. However, the charging capabilities and speeds of these ports are anticipated to differ among the various models.

As mentioned, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are anticipated to feature USB-C ports. However, they are expected to possess USB 2.0 capabilities to charge and transfer data. Furthermore, as the data transfer speeds conform to the USB 2.0 standard, they will reach up to 480 megabits per second.

Interestingly, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus already feature USB 2.0 speeds in their Lightning ports. It also enables them to charge at up to 20 watts.

Swirling rumors suggest that USB 3.2 and Thunderbolt 3 speeds could be included in the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Ultra. The anticipated speed range is projected to be 20 to 40 gigabits per second. This transfer rate is comparable to the lightning-fast USB 3.2, which boasts an impressive charging power that surpasses 100 watts.

Despite this, Apple is expected to exercise caution and keep the charging power below 50 watts. If rumors hold true, this means that the new connector will outpace the current iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Promax, which top out at 27 watts.

However, it's important to note that the reports and leaks that are coming regarding the upcoming iPhone are not expected to be 100% accurate.

How much will the iPhone 15 models cost?

The next iPhone is anticipated to feature four models, including the 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Ultra. However, the September release date makes it difficult to know the exact pricing details. Nonetheless, we have some understanding of what to anticipate.

Prices for the next iPhone line might be higher than previous iPhone 14 models, based on leaks and rumors. Expected prices for the upcoming iPhone models with the 128GB variant are:

15 : $799

: $799 15 Plus : $999

: $999 15 Pro : $1099

: $1099 15 Ultra: $1299

When will the iPhone 15 be released?

Despite no official announcement, the release date for Apple's newest generation of iPhones can be fairly estimated by looking at the established pattern. The company has consistently unveiled its iPhones every year at the same time for the past six years.

On September 16, Apple introduced the iPhone 14 series. Based on this, we can infer that the iPhone 15 models will likely be released around mid-September.