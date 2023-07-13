Nothing Phone 2 vs iPhone 14: How do the two compare?

The Nothing Phone 2 has brought improvements to the lineup’s Glyph Interface, as well as a significant boost in performance and enhanced camera features. It has a few similarities to the Apple iPhone 14, such as a dual-camera setup, top-tier processing capabilities, and an extended battery lifespan. However, it is available for $200 less than its competitor.

This article compares the Apple iPhone 14 and the Nothing Phone 2 to help consumers determine which is the best pick for them.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Nothing Phone 2 vs iPhone 14: Five key differences

Design

The Nothing Phone 2 has an iPhone-esque finish: a pleasantly ergonomic grip with chunky, flat edges and a metal frame covering the circumference. It also has a similar design to last year's Nothing Phone 1.

The glyph interface of the Nothing Phone 2 stands out as one of its most remarkable features. Enhancing both hardware and software, Nothing has prioritized the improvement of the glyph interface to ensure heightened functionality. Not only will the glyph interface alert you when your Uber arrives, but it will also double as a countdown timer.

The iPhone 14, on the other hand, boasts a sleek design that has a luxurious feel, thanks to the utilization of glass instead of plastic. However, the exclusive presence of the dynamic island on the iPhone 14 Pro enhances the phone's functionality and facilitates more efficient usage.

Camera quality

When it comes to megapixel count, there is a difference between the iPhone 14 and Nothing Phone, even though they both have a main and ultrawide sensor on their rears.

Offering a higher pixel count, the Nothing Phone 2 emerges as the victor with a 50MP main sensor and an additional 50MP ultrawide sensor. In contrast, the iPhone 14 is equipped with dual 12MP cameras.

Pixel binning technology, which compresses multiple pixels into one to enhance detail and light, also gives the Phone 2 an advantage in specific scenarios. However, the iPhone 14 does not disappoint entirely. It makes noticeable strides when it comes to low-light photography, rendering skin tones accurately, and efficiently processing images.

OS and features

The Phone 2 runs on Nothing OS 2.0 with Android 13, showcasing its unique custom UI. The iPhone 14, on the other hand, runs on Apple's iOS 16 and stands out as a powerful device with a premium feel.

With a monochrome and dot-matrix-inspired visual experience, the Nothing OS 2.0 interface stands out from its contemporaries. Nothing has created a collection of unique Home screen widgets and graphics that perfectly complement this desaturated theme.

Additionally, the Glyph interface incorporates various software quirks, including notification and call alerts, a timer that shows progress, the ability to check your phone's charge when it's plugged in, etc.

Meanwhile, Apple's iOS stands out as a major selling point for the iPhone with its simple and user-friendly interface. The diverse range of apps and games available on the App Store adds to its appeal.

Additionally, Apple's operating system boasts exclusive features like iMessage and Face ID.

If you value a higher level of customization and a wider range of free apps, the Nothing Phone 2 should be your preferred choice.

However, iOS provides a range of noteworthy functionalities. Moreover, iPhone 14 users will have the opportunity to enjoy the highly anticipated iOS 17, which is anticipated to introduce numerous groundbreaking features.

Performance

While the difference may be slight, it can be argued that the A15 Bionic chipset found in the iPhone 14 surpasses the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset used by the Nothing Phone 2.

The improvement in the Snapdragon 778 Plus 5G is significant, enabling it to more effectively rival top-tier smartphones, especially those released in 2022. This notable advancement positions the Nothing Phone 2 as a formidable contender in the market. Nevertheless, it is unlikely to surpass Apple's A15 Bionic chipset, despite its enhanced 8/12GB RAM in contrast to the iPhone 14's 6GB RAM.

Pricing

With a starting price of $799 for 128GB of storage, the iPhone 14 is a high-end smartphone that falls under the category of flagship devices. Although it is less expensive than the top-of-the-line iPhone 14 Pro Max, it is still considered to be quite costly. For individuals seeking greater storage capacity, the 512GB variant is available for $999.

With a starting price of $599 for the 8GB and 128GB variants and $799 for the high-end 12GB and 512GB variants, the Nothing Phone 2 is significantly more affordable.

While the Nothing Phone 1 was priced at $390, the current offering does come at a slightly higher cost. However, considering the notable enhancements, especially in terms of performance, it becomes a more palatable option.

