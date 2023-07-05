5 most exciting features coming to Nothing Phone 2

After the tremendous success of Nothing Phone 1, Nothing is finally launching its much-awaited Nothing Phone 2 on July 11th. The leaks are also in full swing as we count down the days to its launch. Hence, we now have some concrete information about the upcoming smartphone, with its design and other major specifications also revealed. Like the Nothing Phone 1, we will now see another format with the Glypth lighting interface.

So, in this article, we look at some of the most exciting and new features that could be seen in the upcoming Nothing Phone 2. We will also reveal some changes that Nothing has incorporated with the Glyph lighting.

Top five exciting new features we can expect on the Nothing Phone 2

1) Improved Glyph lighting interface

As popular Youtuber Marques Brownlee revealed, the upcoming smartphone from Nothing will have a more symmetrical Glyph lighting interface and 33 lighting zones.

This is far more than Nothing Phone 1's 12 lighting zones. This can assist you in creating lighting notifications of third-party apps like Zomato and enable you to view what is happening with your phone. You can see what alerts await you, even if the device is face-down on a table.

2) Slightly curved back design

Nothing @nothing A new era. Where iconic design meets premium performance.



A product of meticulous engineering and obsessive attention to detail. Our proudest design story so far.



Come to the bright side. Meet Phone (2) on 11 July, 16:00 BST. A new era. Where iconic design meets premium performance. A product of meticulous engineering and obsessive attention to detail. Our proudest design story so far. Come to the bright side. Meet Phone (2) on 11 July, 16:00 BST. https://t.co/ckgmAXCawi

As revealed from the official design, the Phone 2 will have a slightly curved back glass design, giving its users a firmer grip. This is a welcome change, as many users of the Nothing Phone 1 did complain about a flat back being hard to grip.

As we can also see, the Phone 2 retains the volume rocker button on the left and the power button on the right, with a metal frame over it.

The Phone 2 also retains the dual camera setup, like the Nothing Phone 1. The former is expected to come with the same 50MP primary and an ultrawide sensor.

3) New color

As revealed in that earlier video and via Nothing's official tweet, the Nothing Phone 2 will also be available in a new color. The popular black color from last year has been slightly tuned, and the dark grey color looks more appealing. This also helps locate and view each Glyph light interface more precisely.

Besides that, Nothing has also retained white as its second color variant. Many users also expected to see more options. Still, we will have to wait until the launch event to see if Nothing surprises the audience with a new color or a limited design exclusive.

4) New home screen UI

Nothing Phone 2 from all angles with the new home screen (Image via Evan Blass)

The Nothing Phone 2's home screen UI is also revamped, as seen in a new leak by popular Twitter tipster Evan Blass. Nothing OS 2.0 version is also expected to debut in the upcoming smartphone. Images here demonstrate adjustments such as the clock shifting to the far left of the status bar, new widgets, and a separate toggle for Do Not Disturb.

5) New processor and a bigger battery

Finally, we can confirm that the Nothing Phone 2 will feature a better processor. About a few weeks ago, the CEO of Nothing, Carl Pei, confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, a big improvement over the Snapdragon 778G+ found on the Nothing Phone 1. This will surely help gamers as they will enjoy higher frame rates.

Nothing also confirmed that the Phone 2 would feature a bigger 4,700mAh battery, which would help get more screen time. The charging speeds are also expected to improve, but it is yet to be confirmed.

So, these were all the upcoming and most important features you can expect to find on the forthcoming Nothing Phone 2. As revealed earlier, it will launch on 11th July 2023, and we will also see a US launch.

