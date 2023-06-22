The Nothing Phone (1) and the Samsung Galaxy A54 are two of the best picks when it comes to midrange Android smartphones. Both devices are similarly priced, targeting the same group of customers and boasting similar features with slight nuances and subtleties. The Samsung A54 was launched in March 2023, while the Nothing Phone (1) was released in September 2022.

This article takes a look at hardware factors like design, build quality, performance, camera, and other aspects to compare the two smartphones and determine which is better.

Battle of mid-range Android devices: Samsung Galaxy A54 vs Nothing Phone (1)

Overall specs and price

Device Nothing Phone (1) Samsung Galaxy A54 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+, Octa-core, Adreno 642L Exynos 1380, Octa-core, Mali G68 RAM Up to 12GB LPDDR5 Up to 8GB LPDDR4X Display 6.55-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate 6.4-inch super AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate Main Cameras 50MP f/1.9 Primary Camera, 50MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 50 MP f/1.8, Wide Angle, Primary Camera, 13 MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera, 5MP Optical Zoom NA NA Video Recording Up to 4K at 24 FPS Up to 4K 30 FPS Storage Up to 256GB UFS 3.1 Up to 256 GB Battery 4500mAh 5000mAh Charging Speed 33W fast charging 25W fast charging Accessories in the box Type C to Type C cable, Sim ejector Type C to Type C cable, Sim ejector Price Starting at $449 Starting at $325

The Phone (1) is slightly higher priced than the A54 and for good reason. It comes with a Snapdragon 778G+, one of the most stable processors by Qualcomm. Meanwhile, its competitor hosts its own Exynos 1380 processor.

Overall, we can say that the Nothing Phone (1) will give better performance output than the Samsung A54. You can seamlessly run moderate to heavy games on both devices, like Call of Duty Mobile or Genshin Impact, but you should expect better performance from the Phone (1).

Performance

The battle for the best processor continues, and even in the mid-range segment, Qualcomm takes the win. The Phone (1) AnTuTu scores are rated 592789, while the A54 has a score of 506678. This is primarily due to Qualcomm 778G+ being a more stable and power-efficient processor than the Exynos 1380.

Moreover, the A54 comes with various RAM variants that have previous-generation hardware specifications, that is an LPDDR4 type, while the Phone (1) packs an LPDDR5 type. This significantly changes how these phones perform in real-life scenarios.

For more details, here is a feature comparing the Nothing Phone (1) vs Samsung Galaxy A53.

Design and display

In terms of design, we can't say if one phone is better than the other as this is a personal choice. However, what we can say is that Nothing has done something different with their first device. The transparent glass back with glitch-type LED lighting surely draws attention and feels premium. On the other hand, Samsung has stuck to its signature minimalistic design in the Galaxy A54.

There is no competition in the display department. The two offerings may not be the best display phones out there, but they boast a 120Hz AMOLED panel. Having said that, the Samsung display, being super AMOLED, might be a better choice for multimedia consumption.

Camera

The Nothing Phone (1) has a Sony IMX766 primary 50MP sensor, and the Sony branding speaks for itself. You are going to get crisp HDR shots. While portrait shots will not be the greatest, they will be more than decent.

Samsung Galaxy A54 also boasts the same primary sensor. However, when it comes to optimization via software, it seems that Samsung has done a better job, whether it is close shots, wide angles, or nightography.

Battery

The Nothing Phone (1) has a 4500mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging, while the Samsung Galaxy A54 has a 5000mAh battery under its hood capable of 25W fast charging. Where these phones disappoint is the fact that they don't come with an adapter in the box.

Verdict

The Nothing Phone (1) and the Samsung Galaxy A54 are both great phones, considering their price point. If photography is your main concern, the A54 is the choice for you. However, for performance, the Nothing Phone (1) does a better job.

Moderate gaming can be done on both devices, but the Phone (1) is the more efficient device. Long sessions of gaming will result in some heating. However, these smartphones are not meant for heavy sessions.

At the end of the day, the choice comes down to user preference and budget.

