Best phones with a 90Hz or above screen refresh rate

Phones with higher refresh rates have become very popular over the past few years. They provide a smoother experience for users, and their displays are much more responsive than the older 60Hz models. The fluidity of a screen is measured by how often it can refresh an image per second. Hertz or Hz refers to the capability of the display to produce a certain number of frames per second. A refresh rate of 90Hz or higher is said to provide an optimal, lag-free experience.

Smartphone manufacturers are bringing more technology to these displays, and competition in the market is fiercer than ever before. This is why choosing a smartphone with an admirable display and high refresh rate might be difficult. To help readers arrive at a decision, this article will mention five phones that offer both.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinions.

Top phones with a refresh rate of 90Hz or above refresh rate

1) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G is a premium smartphone that features a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Its screen has a resolution of 1440 x 3088 pixels, with a pixel density of 501 PPI. The phone also features HDR10+ certification, which means that it can display a wider range of colors and contrast levels than phones without this feature.

The S23 Ultra 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 4nm processor and comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It runs on One UI 5.1, which is a user interface based on Android 13. The device provides a smooth as well as user-friendly experience. It also features a 5,000mAh battery and 45W fast charging.

Device Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G Display 6.8 inches, 120Hz SuperAMOLED panel, 1750 nits Display resolution 1440 x 3088 with 501 PPI Performance Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 12GB LPDDR5X RAM Back Camera 200MP (f/1.7) + 12MP + 10MP+ 10MP Front Camera 12MP (f/2.2) Battery 5000mAh with 45W fast charging

2) Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Apple is known for using the best screens for its devices. Its current flagship, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, flaunts an OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 460PPI pixel density.

The punch-hole screen that Apple likes to call the Dynamic Island packs a resolution of 1290 x 2796 pixels that can go up to 1,200 nits with an 88.97 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The OIS-enabled 48+12+12 MP camera setup on this device takes amazing photos, which is a popular choice among customers. This phone's top-notch design is powered by Apple's A16 bionic chip and a 4,323mAh battery.

Device iPhone 14 Pro Max Display 6.7 inches, 120Hz OLED, 2,000 nits Display resolution 1290 x 2796 with 460 PPI, Aspect ratio 19.5:9 Performance Hexa-core Apple A16 Bionic, 6GB LPDDR5 RAM Back Camera 48MP (f/1.7) + 12MP + 12MP Front Camera 12MP (f/1.9) Battery 4,323mAh with 20W fast charging

3) OnePlus 11

With the recent flagship launched by OnePlus, the OnePlus 11 seems promising and comes with a 120Hz 6.7 inch Super Fluid AMOLED display out of the box. The resolution of its display is 1440 x 3216 pixels (526PPI), with a screen-to-body ratio of 92.7%.

The front panel of the device can offer up to 1,300 nits and looks stunning with a mini punch-hole selfie camera. This device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and provides good battery life because of its 4nm architecture as well as 5,000mAh battery.

Device OnePlus 11 Display 6.7 inches, 120Hz Super Fluid AMOLED, 1,300 nits Display resolution 1440 x 3216 with 526 PPI, Aspect ratio 20.1:9 Performance Octa-core QualcommSnapdragon 8 Gen 2, 8GB LPDDR5X RAM Back Camera 50MP (f/1.8) + 48MP + 32MP Front Camera 16MP (f/2.4) Battery 5,000mAh with SuperVOOC 100W fast charging

4) Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G

Google's smartphone devices are mostly known for using a clean Android OS and offering top-notch cameras. However, the Pixel 7 Pro 5G boasts a beast of a display. This phone packs a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED panel with a pixel resolution of 1440 x 3120 pixels (513PPI). Its 1,500 nits of brightness, HDR 10+ support, and approximately 90% screen-to-body ratio are just the icing on the cake.

Device Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G Display 6.7 inches, 120Hz OLED, 1,500 nits Display resolution 1440 x 2120 with 513 PPI, Aspect ratio 19.5:9 Performance Octa-core Google Tensor G2, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM Back Camera 50MP (f/1.8) + 12MP + 48MP Front Camera 10.5MP (f/2.2) Battery 5,000mAh with 30W fast charging

With its best-in-class camera performance, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, and Google Tensor G2 processor, this phone is sure to present its competitors with a tough challenge. In case readers are interested, here's how the Pixel 7 Pro fares against the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

5) Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

It has been a while since Apple's iPhone 13 series was launched. However, the smartphones in this line are still relevant to date, even after the iPhone 14 series' release. The iPhone 13 Pro Max shows off a panel of 6.7 inch 120Hz 457 PPI OLED display with a resolution of 1284 x 2778 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

The performance offered by its A15 Bionic chip is still top-notch for the average user. Moreover, this device houses a mind-blowing camera arrangement (12MP+12MP+12MP) on its back. If you are considering iOS devices, check out the iPhone 13 Pro Max, whose specs have been provided below.

Device iPhone 13 Pro Max Display 6.7 inches, 120Hz OLED, 1,500 nits Display resolution 1284 x 2778 with 457 PPI, Aspect ratio 19.5:9 Performance Hexa-core Apple A16 Bionic, 6GB LPDDR5 RAM Back Camera 12MP (f/1.5) + 12MP + 12MP Front Camera 12MP (f/2.2) Battery 4,352mAh with 20W fast charging

Purchasing a mobile — be it a flagship or a mid-range smartphone — with a fast screen refresh rate can improve your overall user experience and make daily tasks like scrolling, gaming, as well as watching videos more enjoyable.

There are a ton of options available in the market that offer impressive displays. Purchasing the right phone that comes with an admirable screen and is also feature-packed might require some research. Luckily, the list above presents phones with high-quality displays and loads of features; you can pick whichever device you think would best fit your needs.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes