All Apple iPhones confirmed to get the iOS 16.4 update

Apple iPhones are slated to get the iOS 16.4 update later this month. The new version of the operating system will bring multiple exciting features to arguably the most popular flagship mobile lineup on the planet. The Cupertino-based tech giant has already confirmed the list of devices that will be updated. The list doesn't look any different from the support list for the iOS 16.2 and 16.3 updates.

Multiple iPhones will get updated to iOS 16.4 this week

The latest version of the iPhone operating system will be rolled out on major devices almost a couple of months after iOS 16.3's release. 16.2 was introduced around mid-December, thus it's safe to assume that Apple is pushing out updates every one to two months.

It is worth noting that the latest version is set to be launched a few months before the announcement of iOS 17, the next iteration in Apple's smartphone operating system lineup. The company will announce the upcoming version on June 5, according to recent leaks.

After the fourth update to iOS 16, Apple is also prepping for iOS 16.5 according to developments, which will roll out sometime in late April or May.

However, for now, iOS 16.4 update is headed to the following Apple iPhones:

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11

iPhone XR

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XS

iPhone X

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 8

The update is currently available as a public beta. Thus, iOS enthusiasts can install the latest version, which was released on March 21 if they can't wait for the public rollout; however, it is recommended that users wait for the final release to avoid any bugs or unexpected behavior.

It's worth noting that the iPhone 6, 6S, 6S Plus, 7, 7 Plus, and the first-generation iPhone SE aren't compatible with either the open beta or public rollout of the update. Users running these older variants will have to update at least to the iPhone 8 to get access to iOS 16.4.

Some interesting new features are headed to iPhones, but users shouldn't expect anything over the top. The update will maintain the overall aesthetic and working principles of the current version.

