Android is the most popular mobile operating system globally, with numerous versions and variations available to consumers. However, one common complaint among its users is the abundance of "bloatware" or pre-installed apps that come with their devices. Even after users complain, citing privacy, security, and user choice, the bloatware environment on recent devices has not improved. Particularly low-end smartphones still come with a tonne of needless applications. Customers can choose devices offering near-stock experience, although it may not always be sufficient.

Bloatware can consume valuable storage space and degrade device performance. It can also risk the user's privacy if not looked into occasionally. This article lists the top five Android operating systems with the least bloatware in 2023.

Best Android OS providing a clean user experience

Here is a list of the five best Android OS that provides the user with a clean experience:

1) Lineage OS

LineageOS is an open-source distribution that is lightweight and fast. It is built on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and offers a close-to-stock experience. LineageOS includes a limited number of pre-installed apps and a customizable interface allowing users to alter their settings.

Lineage OS 20 also includes regular security patches to protect users from exploits and possible threats. Furthermore, you can get a clean Pixel-like experience with added functionality and customizability without sacrificing the clean, lightweight AOSP, which is a vital part of the daily experience.

2) OxygenOS

OxygenOS was explicitly created for OnePlus smartphones. It only comes with a few pre-installed apps. It has a simple and customizable interface that allows users to customize the look and feel of their devices.

Oxygen OS offers features like Zen Mode, Insight AOD, Enhanced Dark Mode, custom fonts, and digital well-being.

3) Pixel Experience

Pixel Experience is a custom ROM designed to give non-Pixel devices a Pixel-like experience. It is based on AOSP and comes with only a few pre-installed apps. The Pixel Experience has a clean, uncluttered interface similar to the stock experience.

It provides the user with a bug-free experience and does not compromise on security, both supported by regular software upgrades.

4) Android One

This version is designed for entry-level smartphones. It is a clean and uncluttered version of the OS that comes with a limited number of pre-installed appsGoogle maintains this program, and it guarantees timely software updates for up to three years.

Android One has been successful in countries like India, Indonesia, and the Philippines, where budget and mid-range smartphones are in high demand. Google works closely with device manufacturers under this program to develop low-cost smartphones that run a stock version of the operating system with no manufacturer-specific modifications or bloatware.

5) Android Go

The Go edition is a version designed for inexpensive smartphones. It is a light version that comes with only a few pre-installed apps. This OS is designed to run on devices with limited storage space and low-end hardware. It has a tidy and fast user interface that is intended to be simple to use.

This Go edition runs much lighter and saves data, letting Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) build affordable, entry-level devices that become easily cheap ban the average user.

In 2023, these are the five best Android operating systems with the least bloatware. The newest version might address the bloatware situation in smartphones. Several other operating systems might not be the cleanest but do not back out in providing a good user experience and device functionality like Samsung's One UI.

Any of these operating systems are adequate to provide a fast and neat experience. They are all built to offer a quick and easy user experience and include a small lineup of pre-installed apps.

