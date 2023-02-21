Nothing Phone (1) vs Samsung A53 5G: Which one's a better buy in 2023?

The Nothing Phone (1) is the latest sensation in the smartphone industry and marks the debut of Carl Pei's new venture. While the Nothing brand may be a newbie, its creator is a well-known figure in the field. Meanwhile, the Samsung A53 5G is a formidable opponent and gives the Phone (1) tough competition.

Nothing's offering is an innovative piece in a market that has become saturated with mundane slab phones. Its unique see-through design and eye-catching LED light strips have captured the attention of tech enthusiasts worldwide.

But will its unique aesthetics be enough to outdo the tried and tested Samsung A53 5G, one of the best mid-range smartphones available in the market? Let's find out all the key features of both and see which one is a better buy in 2023.

Nothing Phone (1) vs Samsung A53 5G comparison: Features, specs, cameras, and more

Phone Nothing Phone (1) Samsung Galaxy A53 Current Price Around $399 Starts at $399 Processor Snapdragon 778G+ Samsung Exynos 1280 Display 6.55in 120Hz OLED display 6.5 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels, 120 Hz Camera Dual camera setup with 50MP main camera 64 MP (Wide Angle), 12 MP (Ultra Wide), 5 MP (Macro), 5 MP (Depth Sensor) with autofocus Battery 4500mAh battery, 33W wired charging, 15W wireless charging 5000 mAh, 25W Fast Charging

Nothing has made an impressive effort to create a device that stands out from even the best Android phones in the market. The Nothing Phone (1)'s one-of-its-kind design is its biggest selling point and it's hard to deny the amount of effort that went into making it a reality.

The transparent back and the light strips of the Nothing Phone (1) are a statement in and of themselves. The device features flat aluminum sides and rounded corners, giving it a sleek and modern look. Even if you're not someone who is usually drawn to a phone's aesthetics, the amount of attention to detail that went into creating this unique design is appreciable.

On the other hand, the Samsung A53 5G looks rather basic in comparison. The plastic back and frame are in stark contrast to the glass back of the Phone (1). While it is a solid mid-range phone, it doesn't offer the same level of design innovation that Nothing's product does.

Display and performance

When it comes to the displays on the Nothing Phone (1) and the Samsung A53 5G, there aren't many differences in terms of performance. Both offer sharp and vibrant displays that provide an excellent viewing experience. However, there is a notable difference when it comes to brightness.

The Nothing Phone (1)'s peak brightness is an impressive 1200 nits, which is higher than the A53's 800 nits. This means that the former will be easier to use in bright environments, making it a more practical choice for those who spend a lot of time outdoors.

Moving on to the processor, the Nothing Phone (1) takes the lead once again. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, which is a more powerful and efficient processor compared to the in-house Exynos 1280 chipset that the Samsung A53 uses.

This means that not only does the Phone (1) pack more power, but it also performs better in the real world. If you're someone who uses your phone for basic activities, both the devices will suffice, but if you're a power user, the Snapdragon 778G+ chip on the Nothing Phone (1) is the better option.

Cameras

In terms of camera specifications, the Phone (1) has two rear cameras, while the Galaxy A53 has a quad camera setup.

However, it's important to note that the Phone (1) has taken a different approach. Rather than throwing in extra lenses like Samsung, Nothing has focused on making the two back cameras as good as they can be.

It's also worth noting that the image processing on the two devices differs. The Nothing Phone (1) provides a more balanced shot, while the Samsung A53 tends to process a bit more to make the images instantly sharable. Ultimately, which camera is better depends on your personal preference.

Verdict

The Phone (1) is an attractive option for those who are looking for a unique design and premium features at a reasonable price. Priced under $400, it offers great value for its price, making it a strong alternative for those who are not fans of the One UI.

However, if you are looking for the best value, the Galaxy A53 is worth considering, especially if you can get it through a good deal. But if you can't find it on sale, it may be worth spending on the Nothing Phone (1) for its more premium features and standout design.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

