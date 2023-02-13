Is the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G worth buying in February 2023?

The Samsung A23 5G is among the best budget-friendly smartphones available. This smartphone offers features even the flagships don't have, such as a 120Hz super smooth display at a price tag of just $299, which is quite an impressive spec for an entry-level smartphone.

While there's no doubt that this smartphone will challenge other popular brands on the market, there are a few points that may disappoint some. Although compromises are not new in the entry-level segment, are these trade-offs worth it is a question we'll explore in this article.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is an impressive budget smartphone, but it may not be the best buy in Feb 2023

Category Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Chipset Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm) CPU Octa-core (2x2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold & 6x1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver) RAM 4GB Display 6.6-inch PLS LCD Brightness 440 ppi Refresh Rate 120Hz Weight 197g Rear Camera Resolution 50 MP f/1.8, Wide Angle, Primary Camera 5 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera (5.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size) 2 MP f/2.4, Macro Camera 2 MP f/2.4, Depth Camera Front Camera Resolution 8 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera Battery Capacity 5000 mAh Charging Power 25W USB type Type-C

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G boasts an elegant and even design, making it tough to differentiate from its more expensive counterpart, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G. However, there are a few notable differences, such as a headphone jack on the bottom of the Galaxy A23. The device's design remains unchanged from last year's A22 5G, except for its display.

The screen of the Galaxy A23 has been upgraded, featuring a 120Hz PLS LCD unit with a teardrop notch for the selfie camera. The phone also runs on a Snapdragon 695 5G processor, an upgrade from its predecessor's MediaTek processor. While it only comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, the microSD card slot will be able to provide expandable storage options.

Will the Samsung A23 be able to handle multitasking?

While the shift from using MediaTek Dimensity 700 to adopting Snapdragon 695 has resulted in a significant performance improvement this year. Some users have reported instances of subpar performance on the smartphone, particularly when attempting to juggle multiple tasks or applications. This can be attributed to being limited to 4GB of RAM, leading to difficulties handling multiple functions simultaneously.

Battery performance is promising on this smartphone, with its 5,000mAh battery capacity enabling extended usage without the need for frequent charging. Although it doesn't have wireless charging capabilities, which is typical for its price range, it still outlasts several high-end flagship devices with more powerful specifications.

Camera

You'll get a quad-camera setup on the Galaxy A23 5G. The main camera has a 50MP resolution, while the wide-angle lens is 5MP. The device also includes 2MP macro and depth cameras as added features. The second-highest resolution lens on the phone is the 8MP front-facing camera.

The camera quality is satisfactory in well-lit environments but becomes grainy in low-light surroundings. The video recording capabilities include 30fps recording options at 1080p and 720p for the main, ultra-wide, and selfie cameras, and 4x slow-motion recording at 720p on the main lens. The footage appears fine in daylight, but the quality decreases when the lighting worsens.

Verdict

While the Samsung A23 5G is a decent device offering some great features such as a 120Hz display, even at a low price tag of $299, this phone has several drawbacks, such as poor performance and an average camera. Other smartphones like the Pixel 6A offer far better performance at a similar price tag combined with some discounts and are a better value overall than the A23 5G.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes