Nothing Phone 2 prices for all regions

The Nothing Phone 2 was just unveiled by CEO Carl Pei in association with famous YouTuber Casey Neistat. Although the DNA from last year's Phone (1) remains intact, the new device has received some key updates that make it a fresh entry into the rather clogged-up rectangular glass slab design most companies opt for.

Starting this year, the Nothing Phone is available in the United States, becoming a solid competitor to the iPhone and Samsung. The phone is also launching in other key demographics like the United Kingdom, most of Europe, and India.

Let's get into the smartphone's pricing in all the mentioned regions. We will include local currencies and a dollar conversion to quickly compare how much each demographic will have to pay.

What are the prices of the Nothing Phone 2?

The Nothing Phone 2 has an introductory price of $599. The 8 GB and 128 GB storage variants will be available in the US for this price. Pricing of the more expensive variants isn't revealed yet. The phone can be customized with up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.

Canadians need to spend C$929 for the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage model. Meanwhile, the 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage version is priced at C$999.

In the UK, the Phone 2 is priced at £579 for the 8+128 GB model. The 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage model is priced at £629, with the 512 GB model costing you £699.

In the remainder of Europe, the Nothing Phone 2 is priced at €679 for the 8+128 GB variant and €729 for the 12+256 GB model.

In India, pricing is expected to start from ₹44,999 for the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant.

Nothing Phone 2 8+128 GB Nothing Phone 12+256 GB Nothing Phone 2 12+512 GB USA $599 $649 $799 Canada C$ 929 ($700.79) C$ 999 ($753.60) C$1,099 ($829.03) UK £579 ($746.72) £629 ($811.21) £699 ($901.49) Europe €679 ($746.21) €729 ($801.16) €849 ($933.04) India ₹44,999 ($546) ₹49,999 ($606.81) ₹54,999 ($667.49)

The Nothing Phone 2 pricing varies wildly in different regions. However, this is mainly because of different taxation and customs laws levied in various countries. Currently, the phone is the cheapest in India, with the USA closing in on the second spot. This can be explained by the company's manufacturing plant in Chennai and India, as tax laws on foreign electronics imports are very forgiving in the States.

