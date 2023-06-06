Are Nothing Phone 2 leaks real? Community reaction and probable designs explored

Nothing Phone 2 leaks took the internet by storm last evening. Reliable Twitter leaker OnLeaks took to the platform to share some exclusive designs of the upcoming smartphone from the latest kid in the block. However, it features rather bold departures from the last-gen variant and an outdated look with thick bezels and the same Glyph Interface from the 2022 variant.

Carl Pei @getpeid F a k e F a k e

A few hours after the leaks were posted online, Nothing founder Carl Pei tweeted, "F a k e." However, this did not directly respond to the original tweet showcasing the leaks.

Thus, there has been vast skepticism in the replies section, where users were divided between the Nothing Phone 2 launch and the then-ongoing Apple WWDC event keynote, where the company introduced new launches.

At around 11 am PT, when Carl Pei tweeted his message, the Cupertino-based tech giant showcased additions to AirPlay, specifically the new AirPlay for Hotels feature. Since this does not line up with Carl Pei's comment, it could point to the leaked Nothing Phone 2 renders.

The leaked renders showcased a rather dated design with thick bezels (mid-range phones from 2022 have slimmer black bars) and an identical design to the first-gen Nothing Phone. The only visible change was the curved approach instead of the boxy look of the last-gen variant.

Thus, it felt like an iterative update to the last smartphone, which the community did not receive well.

We don't believe these renders accurately represent the upcoming smartphone's design. But if it does look like this, users might have good reason to opt for its competition.

When will the Nothing Phone 2 launch?

The upcoming Nothing Phone is expected to be unveiled sometime this summer. We expect a late June/early June announcement with availability in the following weeks. None of this information is official yet and is based on our speculations.

What are the specs of the Nothing Phone 2?

Nothing is reportedly pairing its next-gen phone with a high-end Snapdragon 8-series chip. Reports suggest it will opt for the last-gen 8 Gen 1, which is not the latest or greatest despite being powerful for a mobile chip.

Nothing Phone 2 Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM 8 GB Display 6.67" 120 Hz AMOLED Camera Triple 50 MP camera on the rear, 32 MP front camera Battery life 4700 mAh Expected price $500

The smartphone is also expected to feature three 50 MP cameras and a 32 MP front camera for clear photos and videos.

Note that none of these specs are official yet, so mix your regular salt dose with the spec sheet.

