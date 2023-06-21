Nothing Phone 2 release date, expected price, features, and more

After the much-hyped launch of the Nothing Phone 1, the Nothing Phone 2 will finally launch on July 11, 2023. The tech giant has officially revealed its launch date for all global consumers, and fans will also see its official pricing and specifications. It is expected to have a better chipset and should also come with other improvements over its predecessor.

With the teaser video, Nothing has also confirmed that the smartphone will retain the Glyph light interface, which made the Phone 1 so popular. But fans might want to know some other details of the upcoming smartphone. So, let's take a look at all the essential information, expected features, and anticipated price.

When is the Nothing Phone 2 releasing?

Meet Phone (2) on 11 July, 16:00 BST.



As stated earlier, the Phone 2 will launch on July 11, 2023, at 4 pm BST. Nothing has promoted this launch event with the tagline, "Come to the bright side." The smartphone will simultaneously launch globally, with the company also bringing it to the US market.

How much will Nothing Phone 2 cost?

Nothing is yet to give any vital information about the Phone 2's expected pricing. But, according to CEO Carl Pei, the smartphone will have a more premium price than its predecessor, the Nothing Phone 1. Some rumors also suggest that it could have a starting price of $500 for its base variant, but fans will have to wait and see.

What's new in Nothing Phone 2? Rumored features and specs explored

The Nothing Phone 2 is expected to run on Nothing OS with Android 13 right out of the box. The OS is also expected to have minimal bloatware apps and extra customizations, especially for the Glyph light interface. As for the processor, the device could feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, with up to 12GB RAM.

Moving on to the other specifications, the Phone 2 should have a bigger 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. There could also be a bump in the battery department, as the Phone 2 may have a 4,700mAh battery. The cameras are also expected to be better than the Phone 1, but nothing is confirmed as of yet.

With these changes, Nothing hopes to continue its tradition of providing its consumers with powerful specifications and aesthetically pleasing design. The Nothing Phone 2, with its expected specifications and pricing, could strengthen the company's position as a significant player in the smartphone market.

