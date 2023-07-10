Nothing Phone (2) release date and time for all regions, expected prices, specs, and more

Tech company Nothing is looking forward to releasing yet another smartphone. Nothing Phone (2) will be launched on July 11 and is said to provide a more powerful performance than its predecessor. Based on the company's website, it appears the new phone still features the definitive and unique transparent design of Nothing Phone (1).

Building upon the success of its inaugural phone, the company is committed to pushing innovation. Users are expected to see a wide range of updates and improvements both in hardware and software. Tech enthusiasts are growing more eager as the release date approaches to see what the Nothing Phone (2) offers.

Nothing Phone (2): Release date and time for all regions, prices, specs, and more

Nothing Phone (2) is expected to be released on July 11 at 11 am ET. However, the new smartphone will be available for select regions on the dates below.

Malaysia - 15, July 2023 11 a.m. (GMT+8)

Singapore - 15, July 2023 11 a.m. (GMT+8)

Bangkok - 15, July 2023 11 a.m. (GMT+7)

Jakarta - 15, July 2023 11 a.m. (GMT+7)

Tokyo - 15, July 2023 11 a.m. (GMT+9)

Seoul - 15, July 2023 11 a.m. (GMT+9)

Hong Kong - 15, July 2023 10 a.m. (GMT+8)

London - 13, July 2023 4 p.m. (GMT+1)

New York - 13, July 2023 4 p.m. (GMT -4)

Berlin - 15, July 2023 10 a.m. (GMT+2)

Paris - 15, July 2023 10 a.m. (GMT+2)

Milan - 15, July 2023 10 a.m. (GMT+2)

Madrid - 15, July 2023 (GMT+2)

Dublin - 15, July 2023 9:30 a.m. (GMT+1)

Lisbon - 15, July 2023 (GMT+1)

Antwerp - 20, July 2023 11:00 a.m. (GMT+2)

Brussels - 20, July 2023 (GMT+2)

Helsinki - 15, July 2023 (GMT+3)

Rotterdam - 20, July 2023 (GMT+2)

Stockholm - 15, July 2023 (GMT+2)

Dubai - 15, July 2023 5 p.m. (GMT+4)

Riyadh - 15, July 2023 5 p.m. (GMT+3)

Kuwait - 15, July 2023 5 p.m. (GMT+3)

Bangalore - 15, July 2023 (GMT+5:30)

Nothing Phone (2) Specs

Nothing @nothing



A Thread 🧵 Carl Pei @getpeid 🧵 Does Phone (2) have the same design as Phone (1)? Does Phone (2) have the same design as Phone (1)?👇🧵 Let us explain. For real this time.A Thread 🧵 twitter.com/getpeid/status… Let us explain. For real this time.A Thread 🧵 twitter.com/getpeid/status…

Phone (2) will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, representing a significant performance improvement over the Phone (1)'s Snapdragon 778+ SoC. Based on the previous generation's storage configuration, the top-tier Nothing Phone (2) model will come in three storage sizes: 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB with 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM.

The smartphone is powered by a 4,700mAh battery. Additionally, it has an optical in-display fingerprint sensor, 15W wireless charging, and 33W wired charging. It also comes pre-installed with Android 13.

The cameras would have a 50MP dual-lens rear system and a 32 MP single selfie camera. It will use the Sony IMX890 sensor in its rear and a Sony IMX615 sensor on its selfie camera.

It is said to have a Visionox AMOLED panel with a 6.7-inch screen, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a resolution of 2,412 x 1,080. It will also support 1Hz, 10Hz, 24Hz, and 30Hz low power modes.

Software-wise, the Phone (2) is rumored to come with the brand-new NothingOS (2), which is based on Android 13 OS. A new Glyph composer will also be included with the phone, enabling users to create unique ringtones using Glyph lighting.

Nothing Phone (2) Price

While nothing has been confirmed yet with regard to its price, users expect the new phone to be more expensive than its predecessors. With its upgraded features, Nothing Phone (2)'s starting price is expected to be $479.

So far, the confirmed features of the upcoming smartphone are promising. We will soon see how Nothing Phone (2) compares to other phones available in the market.

