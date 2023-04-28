5 best smartphones with MIUI14 in 2023

Xiaomi recently introduced the MIUI14 operating system via updates or out of the box on most of their latest smartphones. The newest UI update substantially improves over the previous iterations of MIUI. This popular custom skin has received harsh criticism in the past for being overburdened with bloatware and advertisements, but things have certainly changed now. Xiaomi says that MIUI 14 is the cleanest and most effective software version yet.

This OS update includes several new features, such as an object eraser, dual floating windows, and a better widgets option. The Chinese tech behemoth also promises a more individualized and esthetically pleasing experience with MIUI 14. With all these improvements, you might want to try out this OS. Hence, this article lists the best smartphones with MIUI 14.

Best smartphones with MIUI 14 you should try today

Here is a list of the top five smartphones running the most current MIUI 14 operating system from Xiaomi.

1) Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi 13 Pro is the company's latest flagship smartphone, with impressive hardware features and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The rear triple 50-megapixel camera setup can shoot stunning pictures in almost any lighting condition. You also get an impressive 32-megapixel selfie camera. Overall Xiaomi 13 Pro is undoubtedly a camera beast.

This is the first smartphone from the company that comes directly with MIUI 14, based on Android 13. In addition, the phone tops up its 4820mAh battery in under 20 minutes via an insane 120W fast charger. So if you want the best phone to deliver the best MIUI 14 experience, Xiaomi 13 Pro should undoubtedly be your go-to mobile phone.

Device Xiaomi 13 Pro Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display 6.73-inches 120Hz LTPO 2K AMOLED Battery 4820mAh, 120W charging

2) Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G

Next, we have another impressive phone with excellent hardware specifications from the same company. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G is the lightest smartphone but doesn't skimp on any essential features. You get a gorgeous Full-HD AMOLED display, visible outdoors under direct sunlight.

Being such a lightweight smartphone, you might think it has a mediocre battery. But that's certainly not the case, as the 4250mAh battery can last a day on medium usage. Furthermore, the smartphone recently got the MIUI 14 update, and indeed you can consider it, as it feels light in the pocket and doesn't cost a bomb either.

Device Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Lite 5G Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G Display 6.55-inch, Full HD AMOLED Battery 4250mAh, 33W charging

3) Xiaomi 11T Pro

The Xiaomi 11T Pro is another flagship killer of Xiaomi, which has excellent specs and costs much less than a regular flagship from Samsung or Apple. This smartphone has a 6.67 inches Full-HD AMOLED display and a 108-megapixel primary camera. You also have 8K video recording capability.

Coming to its other specifications, the Xiaomi 11T Pro has Harmon Kardon-tuned dual stereo speakers and WiFi 6 support. The phone also comes with a 5,000mAh battery and 120W fast charging support, meaning you get a full day of battery life with a charging time of about 20 minutes, which is insanely quick.

Device Xiaomi 11T Pro Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Display 6.67 inches 120Hz AMOLED Battery 5,000mAh, 120W charging

4) Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus

Xiaomi's 120W fast charging is also present in their midrange smartphones, which is the case with the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus. This charging tech is revolutionary as it fully charges your phone in minutes. This phone also has a high-resolution 200-megapixel primary camera, which can click amazing and very detailed shots.

Besides that, this smartphone's MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset can handle all day-to-day tasks effortlessly. Also, with MIUI 14's optimization, the phone runs super snappy without much bloatware or ads. Overall it's one of the best smartphones you can buy for under $500.

Device Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Display 6.67-inches, 120Hz AMOLED Battery 5,000mAh, 120W charging

5) Xiaomi Redmi K50i

Lastly, we have another device from Xiaomi's Redmi brand with impressive specifications at a mid-range price. Xiaomi Redmi K50i has MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 8100 chipset, which is great for gaming or high-performance tasks. Unfortunately, you don't get an AMOLED display with this smartphone, but still, the 144Hz refresh rate LCD on this smartphone is excellent, even in outdoor conditions.

Other phone specs include 67W fast charging support to charge its 5,080mAh battery. The phone recently got the MIUI 14 update with Android 13, and you can try this smartphone to experience super snappy performance alongside good battery life.

Device Xiaomi Redmi K50i Processor MediaTek Dimesnity 8100 Display 6.6-inches 144Hz LCD Battery 5,080mAh, 67W

