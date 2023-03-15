Android 13 vs Android 12: Is the new version worth upgrading to?

With tech enthusiasts realizing how small an update Android 13 is, many wonder whether upgrading their smartphones to the latest software version is worth it. After all, Android 12 impressed numerous users with the sweeping changes it introduced to Google’s iconic operating system.

The first public version of Android 13 was launched in August 2022, but many devices are still receiving the update. Google has also been testing important changes via Quarterly Platform Release (QPR) Beta builds - available to beta testers only - and deploying regular patch updates for Android 13 users.

Google is testing the QPR2 Beta 3.2 patch for Android 13 and has yet to launch it publicly. In February, the company also announced the first developer preview for Android 13’s successor, Android 14, allowing developers to test its features early on. Android 14 Beta builds will be available for eligible users and Google smartphones starting in April.

Considering Android 14’s imminent release and Android 12’s long-standing relevance, smartphone users will likely be confused over whether to embrace the iterative Android 13. Thus, the next section compares the popular versions and shares a verdict.

Is it worth upgrading to Android 13 from Android 12 in 2023?

Before concluding, let’s look at what Android 13 offers to help users make a justified decision.

As mentioned earlier, Android "Tiramisu" 13 was launched in 2022, with Google Pixel phones receiving the first stable version in August. Other smartphone brands, including Samsung, OnePlus, and Xiaomi rolled out custom versions of the latest Android OS for their products. As of now, many smartphone models are yet to receive the upgrade.

While 2021’s Android 12 “Snow Cone” completely overhauled the UI design, Tiramisu focused on stability and performance improvements.

Despite being an iterative upgrade, Tiramisu isn’t necessarily purposeless. It builds upon Android 12’s features by adding improvements, multiple functionality, and security and privacy updates.

Here are some of Android Tiramisu’s highlights:

Material You update: Themed app icons (some are exclusive to Pixel phones)

Themed app icons (some are exclusive to Pixel phones) New media controls: Puts the album’s artwork on the lock screen

Puts the album’s artwork on the lock screen Per-app language preferences: Users can set custom languages for every app

Users can set custom languages for every app Photo Picker: Users share selective images with other applications (Security update)

Users share selective images with other applications (Security update) Notification permissions: Users are in control of which apps can send notifications (Privacy update)

Users are in control of which apps can send notifications (Privacy update) Cleared clipboard history: Android will notify users if an app can access clipboard data and clear clipboard history after a period of time

Android will notify users if an app can access clipboard data and clear clipboard history after a period of time Message app streaming: Users can stream their messaging app to their Chromebooks to get uninterrupted access

Users can stream their messaging app to their Chromebooks to get uninterrupted access Enhanced audio features

Multitasking on Android tablets

In addition to the above, Google has deployed multiple security, privacy, and performance improvements, as well as bug fixes, with Tiramisu’s initial patch and follow-up QPR updates.

Verdict

Android 12 introduced the redefining Material You design language and numerous improvements surrounding existing functionalities. It was just the overhaul fans needed after years of iterative Android updates. However, Google’s latest OS version has become less significant regarding visual changes.

Android "Tiramisu" 13 is undoubtedly worth upgrading, as it brings critical security and performance improvements. Not switching to the latest version will deteriorate the smartphone’s performance, even if it’s an iterative update, to begin with.

