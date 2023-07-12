Nothing Phone 2 vs iPhone 15: Which one should be your next phone?

After all the leaks and rumors, we finally have our hands on the Nothing Phone 2. Alternatively, the highly anticipated iPhone 15 will be released in September 2023. Therefore, smartphone enthusiasts have an exciting time ahead of them as improved software, better cameras, and more functional interfaces are introduced into these devices. This article will have a thorough comparison between the two phones and help you make a decision regarding which one to buy.

Why you should buy the Nothing Phone 2

Nothing Phone 2 specs:

Display 6.7 inches, 1080 x 2412, 120Hz Camera Main: 50 MP Dual, Front: 32 MP Single CPU Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM 8GB/12GB Battery Li-Ion 4700 mAh Price (8GB, 12GB) $599, $699

Design

Nothing revealed the Phone 2 on July 11, 2023, and it comes with a similar design to last year's Phone 1. It has an iPhone-esque finish with chunky, flat edges and a metal frame covering the circumference. Notably, it exudes a sophisticated aesthetic and offers a pleasantly ergonomic grip.

However, it doesn't have the iPhone's Dynamic Island design. Rather, there's a tiny selfie punch-hole at the center. Furthermore, the bezels are reasonably thin and surround the 6.7-inch display.

One of the best aspects of the Nothing Phone 2 is its glyph interface. It's a unique design choice that makes the smartphone instantly recognizable. However, the previous model had only a few limited glyph features. This time around, Nothing has worked on the hardware and the software to make the entire glyph interface more functional. For example, the glyph can notify you when your Uber cab arrives, and it can also act as a countdown timer.

Camera

The camera hardware has been improved in the Nothing Phone 2. Its main sensor is Sony's 50 MP IMX890 with optical image stabilization built-in. Furthermore, it features a handful of different options, including standard video, slow-mo, auto modes, portrait, timelapse, panoramic, and macro modes.

It also allows you to manually fiddle with those controls, and this is one of the main differentiators between the Nothing camera and the iPhone.

Nothing claims it has upgraded the image processor as well, so photos will have improved clarity and more natural tones. Additionally, there's an advanced HDR photo capture in Nothing Phone 2, with eight levels of exposure that are combined to create a natural-looking image.

Performance

The Nothing Phone 2 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset that's backed by either 8GB or 12GB of RAM. This chipset is the brains behind some of the biggest flagship smartphones released recently, so you can certainly expect a nice, fluid experience. High-end games should play with a perfect frame rate, even on higher graphic settings.

Battery

The battery is bigger than before as well. The Phone 2 boasts a 4700 mAh cell. The wired charging has improved on the Nothing Phone 2, as it has a 45-watt charger now. According to Nothing, the smartphone can be fully charged in under an hour. Furthermore, 15-watt wireless charging is also available.

Features

Fingerprint sensors and face unlock are available.

It sports Android 13 with Nothing OS 2.0.0.

Nothing will offer three years of OS updates and four years of security updates.

The screen is less distracting due to its monochrome approach. If you're not a fan of Nothing's aesthetics, you can have a stock Android setup as well.

The glyph design is more customizable than ever.

Pricing

One of the major differences between the iPhone 15 and Phone 2 will be the price point. Nothing Phone 2's 8/128GB and 12/256GB iterations cost $599 and $699, respectively. However, there's also another option to purchase a 12/512GB version for $799.

The iPhone 15, like other Apple products, will come with a premium price tag. It will cost around $899 to $1000, a huge leap from the Phone 2's price.

Why you should wait for the iPhone 15

Design

In September 2023, Apple is expected to release the eagerly anticipated iPhone 15, as per a handful of leaked reports. This time around, the iPhone makers are revamping its design and bringing a fresh form factor to the table.

Here's a sneak peek of what could be in store for the iPhone 15:

Thinner bezels on the phone.

Rounded curves in the body.

Instead of a regular notch, the base model will feature the Dynamic Island design.

The basic models can be expected to have a frosted glass back, adding a touch of luxury to their appearance.

Materials

The upcoming iPhone 15 from Apple will feature a new titanium frame, making the device lighter and enhancing its durability against scratches. With this design improvement, users will experience a more comfortable grip when holding the phone, making it the lightest iPhone ever created by Apple.

According to rumors, the finish will reportedly have a more matte appearance. It is expected that, due to the titanium material, the grip will be slightly enhanced and fingerprint buildup minimized. Additionally, there are indications that durability will see enhancements as well.

USB-C port

One of the biggest changes in Apple's history will be the USB-C port replacing the Lightning port in all models of the iPhone 15. The standard model of the iPhone 15 will have USB 2.0, so the data transfer rate will remain the same as the Lightning port. Thunderbolt 3 support is only expected on the iPhone 15 Pro models.

Camera

This year, rumors are circulating about the upcoming release of the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus entry-level models. It is speculated that these models will come equipped with a 48-megapixel lens for the rear camera, along with enhancements to additional sensors and individual lenses. With an extended telephoto zoom range on the Pro Max, this sensor will allow you to capture photos and videos with a 2X optical zoom.

Waiting for the iPhone 15 will definitely be worth it if you want a faster and better camera or a more feature-rich experience. The wait will be just for a few more months, so those who want to try iOS should hold off on buying a phone right away.

If you are in immediate need of a capable smartphone or more comfortable using the highly adaptable Android OS, you can consider purchasing the Nothing Phone 2 today.

