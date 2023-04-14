Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is the latest and most powerful processor for mobile devices designed by Qualcomm. These silicon chips are capable of pulling out the heaviest of tasks with less battery usage, thanks to their 4nm-based processor engine. Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 can go up to 3.36 GHz speeds, which is a significant improvement over the Gen 1 chipset.

Flagship phones are known for their state-of-the-art performance and luxury feel with every smallest task they perform. Be it the department of hardware or software, these devices outshine others, and to achieve that, they need to be powered by the most powerful SoC available.

For the time being, the most powerful chipset available for Android is the Qualcomm SnapDragon 8 Gen 2 and this article lists the five best devices running on this beast.

Top phones with SnapDragon 8 Gen 2

Here is a list of five phones powered by SnapDragon 8 Gen 2.

"As Qualcomm says, the chipset is an AI marvel that defines a new premium standard for connected computing."

1) OnePlus 11

The OnePlus 11 is the most recent flagship launched by OnePlus and is a beast powered by Qualcomm SnapDragon 8 Gen 2, which runs on Android 13-inspired Oxygen OS. It has the LPDDR5X 8GB RAM and a beautiful 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display panel.

The UFS 3.1 128GB storage paired with a 5000mAh battery that supports 100W SuperVooc charging, making it an excellent choice for its price point. There might be a debate over the Oxygen OS user experience, but if you are fine with it, you can go with the device.

The triple camera setup on the OnePlus 11 provides a classic OnePlus software experience. The hardware specifications are a 50MP primary sensor, 48MP ultra-wide, and a 32MP telephoto lens. The front camera is a 16MP wide-angle camera placed in a punch hole.

Device OnePlus 11 RAM and Storage 8 GB LPDDR5X, 128GB UFS 3.1 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Rear Camera 50 MP + 48 MP + 32 MP Front Camera 16 MP Battery 5000 mAh, 100W Super VOOC charging Display 6.7 inches (17.02 cm), 1440 x 3216 resolution

2) Samsung Galaxy S23

As techies like to call it, the compact flagship, the Samsung S23 has its performance managed by Qualcomm SnapDragon 8 Gen 2. It has arguably the most functional Android User experience after the cleanest Android OS and is a good choice for a compact premium device.

The device packs 8GB LPDDR5X RAM, 128GB UFS 3.1 storage, and a 3900mAh battery behind a beautiful 6.7-inch 120Hz dynamic AMOLED display panel.

It also has a brilliant triple camera setup that allows you to click crisp photos be it low light or HDR shots. The hardware includes a 50+12+10MP camera set up in the back and a 12MP selfie camera on the front.

Device Samsung S23 RAM and Storage 8 GB LPDDR5X, 128GB UFS 3.1 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Rear Camera 50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP Front Camera 12 MP Battery 3900 mAh, 25W fast charging Display 6.1 inches (15.49 cm), 1080 x 2340

3) Xiaomi 13 Pro

The next device in line with SnapDragon 8 Gen 2 is the Xiaomi 13 Pro. It has been marketed as a camera phone and does a pretty good job when it comes to photography.

Xiaomi 13 Pro's image-taking capabilities are highlighted by a triple-camera layout co-developed with Leica. Each shooter is capable of producing 50MP images, with the primary camera featuring a 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor. The images are crisp and detailed. It could be considered one of the best camera phones of 2023.

The icing on the cake is its beautiful 6.6-inch 120Hz dynamic AMOLED panel, underneath which lies the 8GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256 gigs of UFS 4.0 storage, and 4700mAh battery.

Device Xiaomi 13 Pro RAM and Storage 8 GB LPDDR5X. 256GB UFS 4.0 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Rear Camera 50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP Front Camera 12 MP Battery 4700 mAh, 45W Fast charging Display 6.6 inches (16.76 cm), 1080 x 2340

4) Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus

The next device on our list is Samsung's S23 Plus, which also contains SnapDragon 8 Gen 2, 8GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB UFS 4.0 storage, and a 4700mAh battery behind an immersive 6.6-inch 120Hz dynamic AMOLED display panel.

The back of the phone boasts 50+12+10MP triple camera photos that can take amazing photos in pretty much every scenario, and the front panel packs a 12MP selfie camera. Here is a feature about the best smartphones for photography.

This phone might not be something that sets the trend, but it has tight features for its price and provides a good user experience. Consider checking out this device while searching for your flagship smartphone.

Device Samsung S23 Plus RAM and Storage 8 GB LPDDR5X, 256GB UFS 4.0 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Rear Camera 50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP Front Camera 12 MP Battery 4700 mAh, 45W fast charging Display 6.6 inches (16.76 cm), 1080 x 2340

5) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Arguably the best Android phone on the market, the Samsung S23 Ultra is our final entry into the best phones with SnapDragon 8 Gen 2. This is probably the best camera phone out there.

The device boasts a quad rear camera setup, featuring a 200-megapixel f/1.7 primary sensor, a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor, a 10-megapixel f/2.4 periscope telephoto lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens. The major highlight is the 100X zooming capabilities.

It comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It runs on One UI 5.1, based on Android 13. The device provides a smooth and user-friendly experience. It also features a 5,000mAh battery and 45W fast charging.

Device Samsung Galaxy S23 ultra RAM and Storage 12 GB, 256GB UFS 4.0 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Rear Camera 200 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP Front Camera 12 MP Battery 5000 mAh, 45W Fast charging Display 6.8 inches (17.27 cm), 1400 x 3088

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is the best-in-class processor right now and a tough competitor to Apple's bionic chips. They provide the smoothest experience and unmatchable performance.

Check out the best gaming smartphones of 2023 if you are interested in a device capable of heavy graphics output.

